Qualys Names Dino DiMarino Chief Revenue Officer

FOSTER CITY, Calif., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS), a pioneer and leading provider of disruptive cloud-based IT, security, and compliance solutions, announced Dino DiMarino has been appointed as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In this role, Dino will be responsible for leading the global sales and partner organizations along with all aspects of revenue performance focusing on delivering sustainable customer value and business outcomes.

Dino DiMarino, Chief Revenue Officer, Qualys, Inc.

"Dino's impressive track record of revenue generation for security organizations will be of immense value as Qualys continues to build on its momentum," said Sumedh Thakar, president and CEO of Qualys. "Dino shares our passion for product led growth and his expertise will play a vital role as we expand our cloud-native platform to address a wider range of security and compliance areas, enabling customers to consolidate their security portfolio and effectively mitigate cyber risk."

Dino brings over 20 years of experience leading go-to-market teams within cybersecurity and information technology companies. Most recently, he served as the CRO for Snyk, an industry leader in developer security, where he was responsible for all customer-facing go-to-market functions. Prior to Snyk, Dino held various positions at Mimecast including CRO. Earlier in his career, Dino had senior go-to-market leadership positions at EMC and RSA Security spanning more than 12 years. Dino has a degree in business administration from Wilfrid Laurier University in Waterloo, Canada.

"It's a privilege to join Qualys as it approaches its next stage of growth," said Dino. "This is an exciting opportunity to join the company as its poised at the forefront of innovation and a trusted partner to organizations of all sizes as they work to reduce cyber risk. By providing robust cybersecurity solutions, Qualys enables businesses to prioritize their core business objectives."

