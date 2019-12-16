Qualys Partners with Google to Natively Embed the Qualys Cloud Agent into the Google Cloud Platform

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS), a pioneer and leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions, today announced it has partnered with Google Cloud to provide its customers with one-click vulnerability assessment via seamless integration of the Qualys Cloud Agent bringing built-in security to the Google Cloud Platform (GCP) with essentially no software to install or maintain.

Qualys' broad suite of integrated Cloud-based security and compliance solutions will be available via the Google Cloud Marketplace, streamlining deployment, updates and purchasing for customers.

"The straightforward integration of Qualys with our CI tools is a key factor in Pivotal's ability to use the scanning tools in our product development and release process," said Steve White, Field CISO, Pivotal.io. "It's great to see Qualys and Google making it easier for customers to leverage automated scanning for their cloud-based workloads."

With Qualys on Google Cloud, vulnerability findings are automatically available in the GCP Security Command Center (Cloud SCC), enabling self-service capabilities for cloud administrators by giving them direct visibility into the security posture of the cloud assets they manage. These same findings are also available centrally in the Qualys Cloud Platform allowing security teams to track and report across the entire enterprise, including multiple cloud accounts, various providers, as well as on-premises assets and user endpoints.

"We're delighted to partner with Qualys to deliver their leading security capabilities on Google Cloud," said Manvinder Singh, Director, Partnerships at Google Cloud. "Customers can easily and quickly deploy via the Google Cloud Marketplace, and immediately leverage Qualys for visibility into vulnerabilities and their security infrastructure via the Google Cloud Security Command Center."

In addition, organizations can use Google Cloud APIs to automatically and transparently orchestrate the installation of the Qualys agent into Linux and Windows workloads as part of their DevOps processes, providing immediate visibility from the start without the need to manually install agents.

The integration leverages telemetry from the Qualys agent and security findings from other Qualys apps including Vulnerability Management, Policy Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Indication of Compromise, Patch Management, and Asset Inventory. The newly announced groundbreaking Qualys VMDR (Vulnerability Management, Detection, and Response) is also fully supported on GCP with this integration and will be available in the GCP Market Place in January 2020.

"With built-in integration in Google Cloud, customers can now gain full visibility and establish consistent security policies across their entire hybrid environment (cloud, on-premises, endpoint, mobile, OT and IoT) without any software to install or maintain," said Philippe Courtot, chairman and CEO of Qualys. "Additionally, Google Cloud customers will have access to Qualys VMDR starting in January to build a streamlined workflow to create their global IT asset inventory, continuously identify vulnerabilities across their entire environment, prioritize and remediate those vulnerabilities at a click of a mouse, drastically reducing their threat exposure."

Customers interested in participating in the alpha release can contact Qualys at alliances@qualys.com .

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS ) is a pioneer and leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions with over 12,200 customers and active users in more than 130 countries, including a majority of each of the Forbes Global 100 and Fortune 100. Qualys helps organizations streamline and consolidate their security and compliance solutions in a single platform and build security into digital transformation initiatives for greater agility, better business outcomes, and substantial cost savings.

The Qualys Cloud Platform and its integrated Cloud Apps deliver businesses critical security intelligence continuously, enabling them to automate the full spectrum of auditing, compliance, and protection for IT systems and web applications on-premises, on endpoints and elastic clouds. Founded in 1999 as one of the first SaaS security companies, Qualys has established strategic partnerships with leading cloud providers like the Google Cloud Platform, and managed service providers and consulting organizations including Accenture, BT, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Deutsche Telekom, DXC Technology, Fujitsu, HCL Technologies, IBM, Infosys, NTT, Optiv, SecureWorks, Tata Communications, Verizon and Wipro. The company is also a founding member of the Cloud Security Alliance. For more information, please visit www.qualys.com .

Qualys and the Qualys logo are proprietary trademarks of Qualys, Inc. All other products or names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

