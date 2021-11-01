Qualys Teams with TD SYNNEX to Deliver Leading Security Solutions Including Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response and Patch Management via the Qualys Cloud Platform

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS), a pioneer and leading provider of disruptive cloud-based IT, security and compliance solutions, has partnered with TD SYNNEX as its North American distribution partner.

The agreement expands TD SYNNEX' cybersecurity portfolio, offering its extensive base of resellers the cloud-native Qualys Cloud Platform, with its lightweight Cloud Agent that helps organizations streamline and consolidate their security and compliance solutions in a single platform. Apps include Qualys' game-changing VMDR (Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response) that seamlessly brings together discovery, assessment, detection and response into a single cloud-based app — significantly accelerating the ability of organizations to respond to threats and effectively prevent breaches. Joint customers will also have access to Qualys Patch Management to help them proactively patch prioritized vulnerabilities.

"We are excited to provide our partners with a comprehensive solution for their customer's security needs in a single platform – from prevention to detection to response – with Qualys' information security and compliance solutions," said Reyna Thompson, Senior Vice President, Product Management, TD SYNNEX. "This agreement will deliver an integrated solution to help businesses simplify security operations while lowering their compliance costs."

"Backed by TD SYNNEX' leading services and dedicated support, resellers will now have access to the Qualys Cloud Platform and its complement of security and compliance solutions, including VMDR, to help joint customers build security into their digital transformation initiatives and reduce costs," said Sumedh Thakar, president and CEO of Qualys. "Additionally, this strategic partnership will expand Qualys' presence and provide access to TD SYNNEX' extensive ecosystem of partners.

Qualys Cloud Platform

The highly-scalable Qualys Cloud Platform and its powerful, lightweight Cloud Agent provide a single real-time view across hybrid environments from prevention to detection and response to help make businesses more secure. The platform provides a unified IT, security and compliance view and allows customers to consolidate their security stack and deploy Qualys solutions including VMDR, Multi-Vector EDR (Endpoint Detection and Response), Policy Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Patch Management and Global AssetView through a single agent with just one click.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS) is a pioneer and leading provider of disruptive cloud-based security and compliance solutions with over 19,000 active customers in more than 130 countries, including a majority of each of the Forbes Global 100 and Fortune 100. Qualys helps organizations streamline and consolidate their security and compliance solutions in a single platform and build security into digital transformation initiatives for greater agility, better business outcomes, and substantial cost savings.

The Qualys Cloud Platform and its integrated Cloud apps deliver businesses critical security intelligence continuously, enabling them to automate the full spectrum of auditing, compliance, and protection for IT systems and web applications across on premises, endpoints, cloud, containers, and mobile environments. Founded in 1999 as one of the first SaaS security companies, Qualys has established strategic partnerships with leading cloud providers like Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and the Google Cloud Platform, and managed service providers and consulting organizations including Accenture, BT, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Deutsche Telekom, DXC Technology, Fujitsu, HCL Technologies, IBM, Infosys, NTT, Optiv, SecureWorks, Tata Communications, Verizon and Wipro. The company is also a founding member of the Cloud Security Alliance. For more information, please visit www.qualys.com.

Qualys and the Qualys logo are proprietary trademarks of Qualys, Inc. All other products or names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We're an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX' 22,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

© 2021 SYNNEX Corporation. TD SYNNEX, the TD SYNNEX Logo, and all other TD SYNNEX company, product and services names and slogans are trademarks of SYNNEX Corporation. Other names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

