Qualys To Lead Four Sessions At Black Hat And DEF CON 2021

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Hat USA -- Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS), a pioneer and leading provider of disruptive cloud-based IT, security and compliance solutions, will be leading four speaking sessions at Black Hat and DEF CON 2021. At this year's show, Qualys is laser-focused on bringing more security to its customers through its holistic platform.

Qualys' single unified platform empowers customers to gain the upper hand against ransomware and other sophisticated attacks by unifying their security strategy. Customers can tap capabilities that help them manage asset inventory, prioritize vulnerabilities, automate remediation with zero-touch patching and take an effective multi-vector approach to detect and respond to malicious attacks.

The latest Qualys solutions for strengthening defense against sophisticated attacks:

Cybersecurity Asset Management (CSAM) : Added to its Cloud Platform, CSAM helps security teams inventory their complete IT ecosystem, detect security gaps and respond to risk. Schedule a demo to see how CSAM enables security professionals to see the entire picture of their assets, from inventory to detection to response.

Added to its Cloud Platform, CSAM helps security teams inventory their complete IT ecosystem, detect security gaps and respond to risk. Schedule a demo to see how CSAM enables security professionals to see the entire picture of their assets, from inventory to detection to response. Zero Touch Patch Management: Qualys' Zero Touch patching helps organizations proactively patch prioritized vulnerabilities with 'intelligent' automation – before attacks can exploit them. Schedule a demo to see how only Qualys can bridge the gap between IT and Security teams.

Attendees are welcome to join any of the following speaking sessions to learn more about Qualys and get insights on the latest threat intel:

Defense Strategies to Combat Sophisticated Ransomware and Multi-Vector Attacks

WHO: Shailesh Athalye, Senior Vice President, Product Management, Qualys

WHAT: Day in and day out, cybercriminals launch sophisticated attacks to discover assets connecting to your environment and exploit your ever-increasing attack surface. To defend themselves, companies need to detect attacks early, gather the intelligence to understand the attack, and prevent the attacks from occurring in the future. This session will dive into why multiple point solutions and manual security response strategies are no longer enough. More information can be found here.

WHEN: August 4, 11:30am PT – 12:20pm PT

WHERE: In-person session at Business Hall Theatre A

Taming Vulnerability Management Overload (Virtual)

WHO: Alan Shimel, CEO and Founder, MediaOps; Dr. Jason Gamage, Head of Information Security, Fashion Nova; Eran Livne, Director, Product Management, Qualys

WHAT: This session unpacks the importance of vulnerability patching to discuss why companies fail to patch promptly - even when patches are available - and other barriers companies face that delay patching. This spokesperson bench will share strategies to prioritize the right set of vulnerabilities and provide tips for reducing risk with efficient patch deployment models. More information can be found here.

WHEN: August 4, 10:50am PT – 11:10am PT

Reinventing Asset Inventory for Security (Virtual)

WHO: David Spark, CISO Podcast; Ben Carr, CISO, Qualys; Ed Rossi, VP Product Management, Qualys

WHAT: Today's IT environments are growing increasingly complex and securing them is even more so. The rapid expansion and adoption of new technologies wreak havoc on security teams as they attempt to manage and secure an ever-changing landscape. Join us to explore how CISOs use inventory to secure their environments and the role asset inventory plays in your overall security strategy. More information can be found here.

WHEN: August 5, 11:20am PT – 12:10pm PT

Tenacity: An Adversary Emulation Tool (Virtual)

WHO: Atul Nair, Malware Researcher, Qualys; Harshal Tupsamudre, Senior Threat Researcher, Qualys

WHAT: Persistence consists of techniques that adversaries use to maintain their foothold on systems across restarts and is one of the more sought-after techniques of an attacker. Qualys leveraged data from MITRE ATT&CK and open-source cyber threat intelligence to understand how adversary achieves persistence. Qualys created Tenacity, a light-weight adversary emulation tool that emulates over 30+ persistence techniques using 100+ procedures employed by attackers in the wild. More information can be found here.

WHEN: August 6-8, 2021

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS) is a pioneer and leading provider of disruptive cloud-based IT, security and compliance solutions with over 19,000 active customers in more than 130 countries, including a majority of each of the Forbes Global 100 and Fortune 100. Qualys helps organizations streamline and consolidate their security and compliance solutions in a single platform and build security into digital transformation initiatives for greater agility, better business outcomes, and substantial cost savings.

The Qualys Cloud Platform and its integrated Cloud Apps deliver businesses critical security intelligence continuously, enabling them to automate the full spectrum of auditing, compliance, and protection for IT systems and web applications across on premises, endpoints, cloud, containers, and mobile environments. Founded in 1999 as one of the first SaaS security companies, Qualys has established strategic partnerships with leading cloud providers like Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and the Google Cloud Platform, and managed service providers and consulting organizations including Accenture, BT, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Deutsche Telekom, DXC Technology, Fujitsu, HCL Technologies, IBM, Infosys, NTT, Optiv, SecureWorks, Tata Communications, Verizon and Wipro. The company is also a founding member of the Cloud Security Alliance. For more information, please visit www.qualys.com.

