Qualys To Speak At Upcoming Investor Conferences

J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference in Boston . Philippe Courtot , chairman and CEO, and Melissa Fisher , Chief Financial Officer (CFO), will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, May 16 at 2:20 p.m. ET ( 11:20 a.m. PT ).

. , chairman and CEO, and , Chief Financial Officer (CFO), will participate in a fireside chat on at ( ). Robert Baird's Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference in New York . Melissa Fisher , CFO, will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, June 5 at 4:20 p.m. ET ( 1:20 p.m. PT ).

Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference in . , CFO, will participate in a fireside chat on at ( ). Citi 2018 SMID Cap Conference in New York . Melissa Fisher , CFO, will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, June 6 at 3:05 p.m. ET ( 12:05 p.m. PT ).

At the time of each fireside chat, excluding Citi's, a live webcast will be accessible from the investor relations page of the Qualys website at https://investor.qualys.com/events.cfm. Following the event, a replay will be made available at the same location.

About Qualys, Inc.

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS) is a pioneer and leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions with over 10,300 customers in more than 130 countries, including a majority of each of the Forbes Global 100 and Fortune 100. Qualys helps organizations streamline and consolidate their security and compliance solutions in a single platform and build security into digital transformation initiatives for greater agility, better business outcomes and substantial cost savings. The Qualys Cloud Platform and its integrated Cloud Apps deliver businesses critical security intelligence continuously, enabling them to automate the full spectrum of auditing, compliance and protection for IT systems and web applications on premises, on endpoints and elastic clouds. Founded in 1999 as one of the first SaaS security companies, Qualys has established strategic partnerships with leading managed service providers and consulting organizations including Accenture, BT, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Deutsche Telekom, Fujitsu, HCL Technologies, HP Enterprise, IBM, Infosys, NTT, Optiv, SecureWorks, Tata Communications, Verizon and Wipro. The company is also a founding member of the Cloud Security Alliance. For more information, please visit www.qualys.com.

Qualys and the Qualys logo are proprietary trademarks of Qualys, Inc. All other products or names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

Investor Contact

Joo Mi Kim

Vice President, FP&A and Investor Relations

(650) 801-6100

ir@qualys.com

