Qualys VMDR Rated Only "Outperformer" and "Leader" by Independent Analyst Firm

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS), a leading provider of disruptive cloud-based IT, security and compliance solutions, today announced that Qualys Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response (VMDR) was the only company to be named both "Outperformer" and "Leader" in the Continuous Vulnerability Management (CVM) category in the 2024 GigaOm Radar Report.

Independent analyst firm, GigaOm reviewed over 20 vendors, scoring each on an axis for "Maturity versus Innovation" and "Feature Play vs Platform Play," with vendors in the center classified as "Leaders" in its annual GigaOm Radar Report. In all four years that the report has been published, VMDR has hit the bullseye as a top-ranked leader. The report also categorized three vendors as "Outperformers". In 2024, Qualys is the only Outperformer that also ranks as a market Leader.

"Its risk-based assessment scores 5/5, thanks to VMDR's sophisticated approach, which incorporates asset criticality, risk factors, vulnerability assessment data, and threat intelligence from 25 different feeds. This provides users with trustworthy and contextual risk prioritization," said Chris Ray, research analyst at GigaOm. "The platform excels in scenarios requiring comprehensive vulnerability management, asset discovery, compliance monitoring, and web application security. Qualys is valuable for industries with stringent regulatory compliance needs, such as finance, healthcare, and government sectors."

Within the GigaOm Radar for Continuous Vulnerability Management, Qualys VMDR is recognized for:

Risk-based assessment – Qualys VMDR with TruRisk incorporates asset criticality, risk factors, vulnerability assessment data, and threat intelligence from 25 different feeds.

– Qualys VMDR with TruRisk incorporates asset criticality, risk factors, vulnerability assessment data, and threat intelligence from 25 different feeds. Cloud-native and serverless function scanning – Strong capabilities in monitoring and scanning cloud workloads and services through Qualys TotalCloud cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP) module. This feature offers versatile options for scanning, including agentless, API-based, and snapshot-based approaches.

– Strong capabilities in monitoring and scanning cloud workloads and services through Qualys TotalCloud cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP) module. This feature offers versatile options for scanning, including agentless, API-based, and snapshot-based approaches. Flexibility – Qualys VMDR with TruRisk is able to address a wide range of use cases through multiple deployment options and a comprehensive solution portfolio. This adaptability allows the platform to cater to diverse organizational needs across various environments.

"We're honored to be the only company recognized by GigaOm as both an Outperformer and a Leading Vendor in Continuous Vulnerability Management, as managing and reducing vulnerability risk continues to be a priority for enterprises," said Shailesh Athalye, senior vice president of Product Management, Qualys. "Earning this distinction of 'Leader' for four consecutive years reflects how we address our customers' most critical pain points and emerging security challenges. We take great pride in VMDR scoring 5/5 for risk-based assessment, cloud-native and serverless function scanning, and flexibility, and continue to improve and innovate on our offerings every day."

The GigaOm Radar report examines 20 of the top CVM solutions and compares offerings against the capabilities and business criteria outlined in the companion Key Criteria report. Together, these reports provide an overview of the market, identify leading CVM offerings, and help decision-makers evaluate these solutions so they can make a more informed investment decision.

GigaOm Radar Report for Application Security Testing

Qualys Web Application Security (WAS) was also named a "Leader" in the 2024 GigaOm Radar Report for Application Security Testing. GigaOm recognized Qualys WAS for comprehensive web application scanning capabilities, excelling in automation and scalability, its wide range of integrations, and extensive vulnerability database enabling effective vulnerability management.

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS) is a leading provider of disruptive cloud-based security, compliance and IT solutions with more than 10,000 subscription customers worldwide, including a majority of the Forbes Global 100 and Fortune 100. Qualys helps organizations streamline and automate their security and compliance solutions onto a single platform for greater agility, better business outcomes, and substantial cost savings.

The Qualys Enterprise TruRisk Platform leverages a single agent to continuously deliver critical security intelligence while enabling enterprises to automate the full spectrum of vulnerability detection, compliance, and protection for IT systems, workloads and web applications across on premises, endpoints, servers, public and private clouds, containers, and mobile devices. Founded in 1999 as one of the first SaaS security companies, Qualys has strategic partnerships and seamlessly integrates its vulnerability management capabilities into security offerings from cloud service providers, including Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, Amazon Web Services, the Google Cloud Platform and Microsoft Azure, along with a number of leading managed service providers and global consulting organizations. For more information, please visit http://www.qualys.com .

Qualys, Qualys VMDR®, Qualys TruRisk and the Qualys logo are proprietary trademarks of Qualys, Inc. All other products or names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

