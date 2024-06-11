Qualys Wins Best Vulnerability Management Solution for Second Consecutive Year at SC Awards Europe

Qualys Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response (VMDR) recognized for exceptional performance in proactively monitoring and identifying vulnerabilities

FOSTER CITY, Calif., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS), a leading provider of disruptive cloud-based IT, security, and compliance solutions, announced that Qualys Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response (VMDR) was named the winner of the Best Vulnerability Management Solution category at the 2024 SC Awards Europe.

The SC Awards Europe consistently honors solutions that stand out in the industry and exceed customer expectations in thwarting potential threats and cyber-security attacks. The 'Best Vulnerability Management Solution' category recognizes products that deliver exceptional results in proactively monitoring and identifying vulnerabilities based on risk. Commenting on the win, the SC Awards noted Qualys VMDR was a "Strong application, clearly an expert in this market, [that] provides a holistic approach to VM with an end-to-end tactical and business-level focus."

Qualys VMDR continues to garner industry recognition including winning the 2023 SC Awards Europe and ranking #1 in the 2022 SC Media Awards Best Vulnerability Management Solution category in the U.S.

Qualys customer, Greg Coutouvidis, director of Security Engineering at Centrica also regards VMDR with TruRisk as an outstanding solution. He noted, "Our proof of concept with VMDR convinced us that we'd found the answer to our vulnerability management challenges. Using lightweight Qualys Cloud Agents deployed across our infrastructure, VMDR with TruRisk enabled us to prioritize those vulnerabilities—helping us to focus on the highest-risk items."

VMDR with TruRisk empowers organizations with a transformative approach to cyber risk management that brings in detailed business context and external ecosystem risk factors to assess the risk across the attack surface and provide actionable remediation options. The solution helps users focus on truly critical vulnerabilities with accurate measurement, synonymously assesses and communicates both cyber and business risk for dynamic leverage and prioritizes and remediates risk efficiently and at scale with risk-based patching and AI-powered adaptive mitigations.

"We are incredibly proud to be named the best vulnerability management solution by the prestigious SC Awards Europe 2024," said Pinkesh Shah, Chief Product Officer, Qualys. "This accolade reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional solutions that protect thousands of organizations from increasing cyber threats. As leaders in vulnerability management, we take great pride in the impactful results we achieve for our customers, helping them prioritize remediation efforts to effectively reduce their cyber risk."

