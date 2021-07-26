Qualys Wins Contract to Support DHS CDM for Group F Federal Agencies

FOSTER CITY, Calif., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS), a pioneer and leading provider of disruptive cloud-based IT, security and compliance solutions, today announced it has secured a contract to provide its FedRAMP-authorized Cloud Platform to assist the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation (CDM) Dynamic and Evolving Federal Enterprise Network Defense (DEFEND) Group F program.

The Qualys Cloud Platform will provide 70+ non-cabinet level federal agencies with scalable, holistic and continuous vulnerability assessment, configuration settings management, software and hardware asset management, and dynamic application security testing. The solution is being delivered through a large federal system integrator and Qualys' federal distributor Carahsoft Technology Corp.

"We are pleased to offer solutions that align with the recent presidential executive orders and support this critical cross-agency initiative that helps federal agencies meet government cybersecurity and remote connectivity requirements," said Mike Poulos, Technical Director, U.S. Federal, Qualys. "Through this contract, select federal customers have access to the Qualys Cloud Platform, which unifies our security and compliance apps combining scale, automations and security telemetry for a complete end-to-end solution."

The DHS Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency's (CISA) CDM program aims to reduce cyber risk and provide visibility across the federal government. The program delivers automated tools to federal agencies to strengthen their ability to identify and mitigate cybersecurity risk on an ongoing basis, prioritize these risks based on potential impacts, and quickly enable cybersecurity personnel to focus on the most significant problems.

"This new contract is a major accomplishment and a great validation of the Qualys Cloud Platform's capabilities in securing agency environments," said Steve Jacyna, Director of the Qualys Team at Carahsoft. "We are grateful to have the opportunity to work across the channel with Qualys and our systems integrator partners to support the CDM DEFEND program and strengthen the government's cybersecurity postures."

Qualys for Government

Qualys helps federal agencies streamline and consolidate their cybersecurity and compliance solutions in a single FedRAMP-authorized Cloud Platform to help them build cybersecurity into their digital transformation initiatives. The Qualys Cloud Platform and its integrated apps deliver critical security intelligence continuously, enabling federal agencies to automate the full spectrum of auditing, compliance, and protection for IT systems and web applications across on premises, endpoints, cloud, containers, and mobile environments.

