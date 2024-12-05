Quandary Peak Research Accelerates Growth with New Patent Monetization Services

LOS ANGELES , Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The steady stream of news showing rapid growth in the legal consulting industry isn't slowing down. The latest example is this week's announcement that Quandary Peak Research is rolling out new patent monetization services , a significant expansion of the technical and legal consulting services that have powered the firm's growth for over a decade.

Quandary Peak Research launches new patent monetization service to help clients maximize the value of patent portfolios. Post this Quandary Peak Research has launched new patent monetization services, leveraging its technical expertise and trial-tested experts to help clients maximize the value of their patent portfolios.

Patent monetization generally refers to creating tangible revenue streams from patent holdings. Many large corporations have assembled portfolios of thousands of patents at a significant R&D and legal cost, and the potential of monetizing those portfolios has been a topic of growing discussion in corporate boardrooms. Efficiently monetizing an extensive patent portfolio, however, is not trivial, which is where the opportunity appears for consulting firms like Quandary Peak to step in with targeted technical expertise and monetization experience.

"Our service offers a unique approach to patent monetization," said Quandary Peak's President, George Edwards. "We are building the best team of technical analysts in the industry, which we then compliment with the expertise of our trial-tested expert witnesses, who are second to none in terms of their insights into the patent litigation process and the depth of their knowledge within their respective fields."

According to Edwards, Quandary Peak's new patent service offerings will be led by Muzammil Hassan and Vikas Sharma . Both Hassan and Sharma are familiar faces to those in the industry. Hassan—an expert in patent licensing, monetization, litigation, and IP management—is a new arrival at Quandary Peak, having spent the last twelve years rapidly ascending the ranks at GreyB. His stint at GreyB culminated in a role as Group Manager, in which he managed a team of approximately seventy patent analysts and consultants.

Hassan's technical expertise encompasses reverse engineering, testing, and packet capturing across diverse technologies such as processors, hybrid vehicles, display technologies, artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML), and client-server communication. Additionally, Hassan has made significant contributions to standard-essential patents (SEPs) analysis, authoring essentiality-check reports for patents declared essential to 5G standards at ETSI.

At Quandary Peak, Hassan will continue in a leadership role as Director of Patent Monetization . "Muzammil [Hassan] is such a tremendous addition to our team for three reasons," said Edwards. "First, he brings an incredible wealth of knowledge and experience in intellectual property generally and patent monetization specifically. Second, he has an outstanding grasp of an amazingly broad spectrum of technologies. And third, he has a proven ability to rapidly assemble—and then scale up—a truly awesome team of analysts."

Quandary Peak previously announced hiring Vikas Sharma —another well-known industry veteran—in February. This week's announcement, coming less than a year later, shows that Sharma's role is set to grow significantly beyond his initial purview of patent litigation and source code review. Sharma's new title, Senior Director of Patent Services , reflects his expanded leadership responsibilities.

Quandary Peak's new patent monetization services will encompass multiple types of technical work, including patent portfolio analysis, evidence-of-use charting, licensing support, and sales strategies. These new services use a novel approach, forming a hybrid team of subject matter specialists with patent trial experience alongside engineers with deep technical and intellectual property expertise.

Patent portfolio analysis involves examining large patent pools, sometimes comprising tens of thousands of patents, to identify those with the most value. Most large patent portfolios contain a small number of exceptionally valuable patents, while the rest may have little or no value. Finding the high-value patents, however, is a challenging task. That's why assembling a team with the proper expertise is essential to unlocking a portfolio's monetization potential.

Patent monetization is a logical step in Quandary Peak's continued development. Patent analysis has always been a core competency of Quandary Peak, which is already well-known for its patent litigation and expert witness work, particularly in software and computers. Just this year, Quandary Peak experts testified in two high-profile software patent cases, resulting in $122 million and $242 million verdicts in favor of Quandary Peak's clients.

"2024 has been a tremendous year for Quandary Peak," said Edwards, "We surpassed every growth goal we set while staying true to our collaborative company culture and our reputation for consistently delivering the highest quality work. I'm more optimistic than ever that the best is yet to come. Keep an eye on Quandary Peak Research in 2025."

About Quandary Peak Research

Quandary Peak Research is a multinational consulting firm that provides expert analysis of software and computing technology. We offer tech expertise for litigation consulting, expert witness testimony, source code analysis, intellectual property services, technical due diligence, and software quality audits.

We thrive on unraveling complex systems and communicating our findings to a non‑technical audience. Our clients include Fortune 500 companies, premier research universities, state and federal government agencies, and the law firms that represent them.

