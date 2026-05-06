Quandary Peak Research Builds Greater In-House Depth with Chetan Chalotra

Extending the firm's ability to handle end-to-end technical analysis in high-stakes disputes

LOS ANGELES, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quandary Peak Research announced the addition of Chetan Chalotra as a Principal Consultant, expanding the firm's in-house capabilities in software litigation and intellectual property consulting. Chalotra brings more than a decade of experience supporting high-stakes patent disputes, monetization programs, and complex technical investigations.

QPR is building its in-house expertise, enabling end-to-end technical analysis for software litigation and IP matters. Post this Quandary Peak Research adds Chetan Chalotra to further build its in-house expertise.

Chalotra's recruitment reflects a focused investment in deep technical expertise at a time when software-driven disputes increasingly hinge on rigorous, defensible analysis of source code and system behavior. His background in reverse engineering and source code analysis enhances Quandary Peak's ability to support law firms, patent owners, and enterprise clients in developing clear, evidence-backed litigation strategies.

Prior to joining Quandary Peak Research, Chalotra advised leading law firms and Fortune 100 companies on more than 20 patent litigation and IP-related matters spanning telecom, cloud platforms, autonomous systems, and financial software. His work has supported matters involving multi-million and billion-dollar outcomes. He led a patent monetization initiative that expanded significantly from an initial pilot into a large-scale engagement, demonstrating his ability to translate technical findings into business impact.

"Chetan's the kind of expert you bring in when the details matter," said Vikas Sharma, Senior Director of Patent Services at Quandary Peak Research. "He's comfortable getting deep into the code, figuring out what's really going on, and then explaining it in a way that holds up when challenged."

"Premier law firms lean on Quandary Peak when the stakes are high," said Chalotra. "That's the kind of work I enjoy, and I'm looking forward to contributing to it."

In his role as Principal Consultant, Chalotra will lead technical analyses across litigation and IP engagements, including source code review, reverse engineering, and product-level investigation. He will also advise clients on infringement analyses, patent monetization, and broader IP strategy, while overseeing end-to-end delivery of consulting engagements.

Chalotra's technical expertise spans a wide range of domains, including LTE/5G/WiFi systems, AI and autonomous driving technologies, cloud and distributed systems, and semiconductor architectures, enabling consistent, defensible analysis where it matters most.

Chalotra's addition to Quandary Peak's team demonstrates the firm's continued investment in building the in-house depth needed to provide end-to-end expertise in complex, multi-domain disputes.

About Quandary Peak Research

Quandary Peak Research provides independent, expert analysis of complex software and computer systems for leading companies, law firms, and investors. Quandary Peak's services include source code analysis, technical due diligence, software quality audits, and digital forensic investigations. The firm's consultants are frequently engaged in high-stakes civil litigation involving patent infringement, copyright disputes, trade secret misappropriation, and breach-of-contract claims. Its experts regularly serve as testifying witnesses in U.S. District Courts, state courts, the International Trade Commission (ITC), the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), and other legal forums.

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SOURCE Quandary Peak Research