Quandary Peak Research Achieves ISO/IEC 27001 Certification, Advancing Security Standards Across Client Engagements

LOS ANGELES, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent certification reinforces the company's commitment to protecting sensitive client data and maintaining the highest standards of information security.

Quandary Peak Research, a leading expert witness firm specializing in software litigation, source code review, and IP consulting services, today announced that it has achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification for its Information Security Management System (ISMS), independently certified by Consilium Labs and accredited by IAS (International Accreditation Service).

Quandary Peak’s ISO/IEC 27001 certification reinforces our commitment to protecting sensitive client data across high-stakes software litigation and technical consulting engagements.

ISO/IEC 27001:2022 is one of the top internationally recognized standards for information security management systems. The certification validates that Quandary Peak maintains formal policies, operational controls, and risk management processes designed to protect sensitive information.

For clients operating in high-stakes litigation, regulatory matters, intellectual property disputes, technical due diligence, and other sensitive engagements, the certification provides independent assurance that information security is embedded throughout Quandary Peak's operations.

"Our experts work with confidential source code, proprietary systems, and sensitive litigation materials," said George Edwards, President and Principal Computer Scientist at Quandary Peak Research. "Maintaining our clients' trust requires more than technical expertise. This certification reflects the investment we've made in building systems and processes designed to protect the sensitive information clients share with us."

The certification followed an independent rigorous audit of Quandary Peak's internal governance, risk management procedures, access controls, incident response protocols, and operational safeguards.

Quandary Peak's ISO-aligned ISMS reflects the company's commitment to safeguarding client data, maintaining disciplined operational controls, and continuously strengthening its operational resilience. The company upholds the highest standards of confidentiality, integrity, and availability to ensure clients can confidently engage Quandary Peak on their most sensitive and complex matters.

ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification positions Quandary Peak alongside organizations recognized for maintaining mature information security governance and disciplined operational standards.

"Because our experts often work independently across highly sensitive matters, consistency in how information is handled is critical," said Devin George, IT Administrator at Quandary Peak. "The certification process helped us formalize and strengthen the safeguards that support those engagements across the organization."

The certification further supports Quandary Peak's work with law firms, enterprise businesses, investors, and government entities that require trusted technical experts capable of securely handling confidential information throughout software litigation, patent analysis, due diligence audits, and expert consulting engagements.

About Quandary Peak Research: Technical Experts for High-Stakes Matters

Quandary Peak Research provides independent, expert analysis of complex software and computer systems for leading companies, law firms, and investors. Quandary Peak's services include source code analysis, technical due diligence, software quality audits, and digital forensic investigations. The firm's consultants are frequently engaged in civil litigation involving patent infringement, copyright disputes, trade secret misappropriation, and breach-of-contract claims. Its experts regularly serve as testifying witnesses in U.S. District Courts, state courts, the International Trade Commission, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, and other legal forums.

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SOURCE Quandary Peak Research