Nationally Recognized Computer Engineering Expert Witness Joshua Goshorn Joins Quandary Peak Research

One of the country's most experienced software expert witnesses joins Quandary Peak to support clients in complex software litigation.

LOS ANGELES, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quandary Peak Research announced today that Joshua Goshorn has joined the firm as Senior Director, strengthening the firm's capabilities in software litigation, intellectual property disputes, and matters involving electrical engineering, hardware, and software systems.

Joshua Goshorn joins Quandary Peak Research, strengthening its software litigation, electrical engineering, and semiconductor expertise.

Goshorn brings more than 25 years of computer engineering experience to Quandary Peak. He has provided expert insight in more than 100 cases involving patents, copyrights, trade secrets, commercial disputes, and other technology-related matters. Throughout his career, he has provided expert reports, declarations, depositions, and courtroom testimony, helping courts, juries, and legal teams understand software and engineering issues through clear explanations and objective analysis.

As a senior testifying and consulting expert at Quandary Peak Research, Goshorn will support clients through source code analysis, expert advice, and testimony. His work spans a broad range of technologies, including embedded systems, wireless communications, cloud software, multimedia platforms, medical devices, computer vision, and AI-enabled systems.

"Joshua has earned the trust of leading law firms through decades of disciplined, independent technical analysis," said George Edwards, President and Chairman of Quandary Peak Research. "His combination of engineering depth and litigation experience is exactly what our clients rely on."

For Goshorn, joining Quandary Peak represented an opportunity to work alongside experts on the industry's most technically complex disputes.

"Quandary Peak has a reputation for providing defensible, rigorous analysis," said Goshorn. "I'm excited to join a team that shares my commitment to delivering work that clients and courts can rely on."

Before joining Quandary Peak Research, Goshorn spent more than 25 years advising technology companies, investors, and law firms on difficult hardware and software engineering challenges, intellectual property matters, and software litigation. During that time, he became an essential advisor to his clients. His experience spans district courts across the United States, proceedings before the U.S. International Trade Commission, and engagements involving many of the world's largest technology companies across a wide range of software and engineering disciplines.

Over the course of his expert witness career, Goshorn has authored fifteen expert reports, prepared seven expert declarations, testified in nine depositions, and reviewed millions of lines of source code. His experience includes matters involving patent infringement, copyright, trade secret allegations, independent software development, and other commercial litigation.

In addition to litigation consulting, Goshorn brings extensive experience supporting intellectual property strategy and technical due diligence. He has advised clients evaluating patent portfolios, analyzed source code for licensing and acquisition matters, and performed assessments supporting mergers, acquisitions, and investment decisions. This combination of engineering expertise and litigation experience allows him to help clients evaluate complex technical evidence from both legal and business perspectives.

Prior to focusing on litigation consulting, Goshorn held engineering leadership and systems architecture roles spanning hardware, software, embedded systems, communications, digital media, and medical devices. He has designed and developed software ranging from low-level embedded systems to distributed cloud platforms, providing firsthand engineering experience with the technologies that often become central to litigation. He continues to publish research and has served as a visiting lecturer at the Naval Postgraduate School.

Goshorn earned both his Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in Electrical and Computer Engineering from the University of California, San Diego, where he also completed a C.Phil. as a Ph.D. candidate in Communications Theory and Systems. He is a Senior Member of the IEEE Computer Society, Communications Society, and Signal Processing Society.

Goshorn's appointment reflects Quandary Peak's continued investment in expanding its electrical engineering and semiconductor capabilities, complementing the firm's established leadership in software litigation and technical consulting.

About Quandary Peak Research

Quandary Peak Research provides independent, expert analysis of software and computer systems for leading companies, law firms, and investors. Quandary Peak's services include source code analysis, technical due diligence, software quality audits, and digital forensic investigations. The firm's consultants are frequently engaged in civil litigation involving patent infringement, copyright disputes, trade secret misappropriation, and breach-of-contract claims. Its experts regularly serve as testifying witnesses in U.S. District Courts, state courts, the International Trade Commission (ITC), the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), and other legal forums.

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SOURCE Quandary Peak Research