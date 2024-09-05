Quandri Announces Renewal Intelligence Platform to Transform the Personal Lines Policy Checking Process

Quandri's AI-driven platform automates repetitive tasks, boosts agent productivity, drive higher retention rates and unlock insights from their personal lines book of business.

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Quandri Technologies, Inc. today launched their Personal Lines Renewal Intelligence Platform, an AI-powered application that automates existing agent management system (AMS) workflows to help increase staff productivity, and provide agency management teams with data-driven insights on their existing book of business. Compatible with the Applied Epic AMS, the Quandri Platform analyzes data from multiple sources, including IVANs and Applied Epic activity data, in order to provide agencies with increased visibility into their renewals.

Jackson Fregeau, Quandri's co-founder and CEO, highlighted the platform's potential, stating, "Agencies are struggling under an increasing workload to manage their personal lines book of business and need help. Our platform addresses these challenges by turning a persistent issue into an opportunity for growth. Agents can now engage with clients more effectively, thanks to Quandri's proactive, data-driven insights."

Unlike other insurtech solutions that require agents to manually perform tasks, the Quandri platform offers a service-as-a-software model, automating task completion using AI and robotic process automation (RPA) without agent intervention. Additionally, the platform unlocks access to policy data so that agencies can easily identify trends across carriers, regions, and team performance, ultimately improving client servicing. The platform is designed for ease of use, enabling agencies to configure it using their unique renewal parameters.

"It's no secret that personal lines remains a hard market," says Chris Paradiso, owner of Paradiso Insurance. "Renewals are harder than ever, and they are the key to running a profitable agency. Quandri is building an essential technology for agents, and focusing on the right area to drive better outcomes for their clients and themselves."

Designed with ease-of-use in mind, insurance agents can configure the Quandri Platform to meet their unique policy checking parameters at any time.

Policy Checking Key Features:

14+ carrier integrations

75+ habitational and auto attributes

Renewal summary (displayed directly in the Applied Epic client account); this summary identifies eight key insights, including major year-over-year changes, structural updates, new or open claims and missing coverages or discounts

Additional activity triggers can be configured in real-time to create and assign activities on select attributes

Agencies can segment their personal lines book of business to strategically prioritize/focus their renewal reviews

Visit quandri.io for more information and pricing details on Quandri's Renewal Intelligence Platform.

