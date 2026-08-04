Quannah Partners Acquires Site for SouthMain 90 Park, a Class A Industrial Development in Houston

DENVER, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quannah Partners announced today the acquisition of a 7.84-acre site in southwest Houston for the development of SouthMain 90 Park, a 130,000-square-foot Class A industrial facility strategically positioned at the intersection of Holmes Road and Alternate Highway 90.

SouthMain 90 Park will provide Class A industrial space in one of Houston's most supply-constrained infill submarkets, offering immediate access to Loop 610, Beltway 8, Highway 288, the Texas Medical Center and other major employment and logistics hubs. Designed to accommodate a broad range of users, the project will feature 32-foot clear heights, ESFR sprinklers, a 135-foot truck court, 24 dock-high doors and other institutional-quality specifications sought by today's industrial occupiers.

"Houston remains one of the country's strongest industrial markets, and SouthMain 90 Park represents exactly the type of opportunity we seek – well-located infill sites where barriers to new development create lasting competitive advantages," said Doug Wiley, Chief Executive Officer of Quannah Partners. "We continue to see compelling fundamentals across Texas and are excited to expand our development pipeline with another high-quality industrial project."

Construction is expected to commence later this year, with completion anticipated in 2027. SouthMain 90 Park is designed to serve both owner-users and institutional tenants seeking a Class A industrial building in a location where new buildings are increasingly limited.

SouthMain 90 Park further expands Quannah Partners' active industrial development pipeline across Texas and reflects the firm's continued focus on identifying high-conviction opportunities in supply-constrained markets with strong long-term demand fundamentals.

About Quannah Partners

Quannah Partners is a Denver-based real estate investment and development firm focused on industrial, retail, and multifamily investments across Texas and Colorado. With offices in Denver, Houston, and Dallas, the firm has developed deep operating expertise in Texas and Colorado markets and maintains an active pipeline of development and acquisition opportunities. The firm's senior leadership team has more than 80 years of combined principal investing experience and has deployed more than $4.0 billion across diverse property types. Quannah combines disciplined underwriting, creative execution and active asset management to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns for its investors.

SOURCE Quannah Partners