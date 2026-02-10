Quant Technology Group Launches QuantSentry, an AI-Native Risk Platform for Prop Firms of All Sizes

SINGAPORE, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quant Technology Group today announced the general availability of QuantSentry, a next-generation risk management platform purpose-built for proprietary trading firms of all sizes, from early-stage operators to global market leaders. QuantSentry replaces manual oversight and fragmented legacy tooling with an automated, AI-native risk engine designed to detect coordinated trading abuse, enforce risk rules in real time, and protect firm capital as operations grow.

Modern prop firms operate in a risk environment that legacy systems were never built to handle. As firms grow from hundreds to thousands of active accounts, enforcement becomes inconsistent, latency increases, and investigations turn into manual firefighting, which creates payout leakage and margin erosion. QuantSentry closes this gap with an adaptive, cloud-native architecture that preserves millisecond-level precision as account load scales, helping firms protect margins and reduce operational drag.

"Legacy risk tooling was never designed for the scale and complexity of modern prop firm operations," said Akash Thakrar, Head of Corporate Development at Quant Technology Group. "QuantSentry applies network-based analysis to enforce risk rules consistently as firms grow."

QuantSentry delivers immediate operational and financial impact by improving payout accuracy, identifying abusive trading behavior before fraudulent payouts are released, and reducing investigation time through intelligent alerting. By automating detection and audit, firms can operate leaner risk teams without compromising control, compliance, or growth.

QuantSentry is available immediately across four tiers. Starter, Growth, Scale, and Enterprise - supporting firms at every stage of their lifecycle. The platform integrates seamlessly with major trading platforms and bridges, enabling rapid deployment without operational disruption.

Core Capabilities

Adaptive Risk Infrastructure - An AI-native, cloud-based platform that automatically adjusts as firms grow, delivering consistent, low-latency risk enforcement from early-stage operations to thousands of active accounts.

AI-Driven Abuse Detection - Advanced network analysis and machine learning models that identify coordinated trading abuse, including copy trading, hedging schemes, and multi-accounting, before payouts occur.

Advanced network analysis and machine learning models that identify coordinated trading abuse, including copy trading, hedging schemes, and multi-accounting, before payouts occur. Intelligent Investigations & Audit Readiness - Risk-based alert prioritization with full trade context and a complete audit trail, enabling faster investigations, defensible decisions, and regulator-ready reporting. PDF Evidence Kits can be generated to assist firms in enforcing Terms of Service.

For more information, users can visit www.quantsentry.com

About Quant Technology Group

Quant Technology Group is a fintech development firm specializing in high-performance trading and risk infrastructure. By combining deep market expertise with advanced cloud engineering, the company delivers mission-critical systems that enable proprietary trading firms and financial institutions to operate securely, efficiently, and at any scale. Its flagship risk platform, QuantSentry, serves as a core risk engine for modern proprietary trading operations.

www.quanttechnology.com

