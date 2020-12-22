Quanta Announces Acquisition of 51% of Medolife Rx

BURBANK, Calif., Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quanta, Inc. (OTCPK:QNTA), today announced that it entered into a Securities Exchange Agreement in order to acquire 51% of Medolife Rx, Inc., a Wyoming corporation("Medolife Rx") in exchange for the issuance of newly created Preferred Stock, which upon closing, will give the shareholders of Medolife RX majority voting control of Quanta, to allow for the expansion of Medolife's Polarization Technology platform to anti-viral/immunity-boosting therapies. Medolife Rx's focus is on R&D and production of pharmaceutical-grade products, as well as clinical evidence-based nutraceuticals, utilizing patented Polarization Technology. Medolife Rx's technology will impact various industries with projections in multibillion dollar gains.

The polarization machine emits electromagnetic (EM) waves in the form of packets of quantum energy ("photons") with a frequency that resonates with the molecular frequency of targeted compounds. This non-invasive method is capable of boosting the potency of synthetic and bioactive organic compounds, in some cases from 200% to 500%, resulting in high efficacy products and reduced production costs. The results are new categories of powerful conventional medications and organic supplements, with small or no side effects.

On December 21, 2020, Arthur Mikaelian PhD was appointed to the Board of Directors of Quanta, Inc., to serve along with Phil Sands. The Company expects to file a Schedule 14 in the coming days in order to detail the Preferred Stock, and to seek shareholder approval for a name change to Medolife Rx. Dr. Mikaelian will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer of Quanta, Inc. following ten days after the mailing of the Schedule 14 to our shareholders, while Phil Sands, Quanta's current CEO, will continue to serve as President and Director in this new venture.

Quanta CEO, Phil Sands, said, "We are extremely pleased to announce this monumental moment in the story of Quanta, with this acquisition of 51% of Medolife Rx. Dr. Mikaelian is a true pioneer in the space, and we believe that together we will be able to take this technology to heights we could not have reached alone."

Medolife Rx brings with it a lifetime of knowledge in the Polarization space, along with multiple long-term partnerships to assist in the increase and overall growth of Quanta's sales and revenue. "We are on the cusp of something truly special together. The acquisition by Quanta gives us the platform and resources to push the bounds of normalcy in the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industry and allows us to demonstrate just how game-changing our technology is," said Medolife Rx CEO, Dr. Arthur Mikaelian.

About Medolife Rx:

Medolife Rx, Inc. is a private Wyoming corporation, founded by Dr. Arthur Mikaelian, a pioneer of polarization technology, which has been awarded U.S. Patent 8,097,284 B2 as it pertains to Polarized Scorpion Venom solution and the method for making it. Dr. Mikaelian's technical education began at the 2nd Medical Institute of Moscow and continued at the Vernadsky University of Biosphere Knowledge in Moscow, where he earned his doctorate in Biological Psychology; he then went on to complete his post-doctorate work at Vernadsky. He also earned an MBA from the University of Bologna in Italy. You can find more about Medolife Rx at: http://medolife.com/

About Quanta:

Quanta, Inc. ("Quanta") utilizes a cutting-edge technology platform that applies advances in quantum biology to increase the potency of active ingredients. Currently, Quanta supports product formulations in pain management, anti-inflammation, skincare, agriculture, nutritional supplements, and plant-based consumables. Ultimately, Quanta's mission is to deliver better, more effective ingredients to elevate product efficacy, reduce waste and facilitate healthier, more sustainable consumption.

The established resonance theory behind polarization process used by Quanta has many potential applications. From potentiating bio-ingredients, to producing more-effective carbon-trapping plants, to transformative anti-aging solutions, Quanta has the opportunity to upend how commercial products are made and the benefits from them. Already, we see multitrillion dollar global industries benefiting from the technology used by Quanta. You can find more about Quanta at: https://buyquanta.com/.

