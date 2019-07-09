Quanta announces Annabelle Manalo, PhD will join its board of advisors

LOS ANGELES, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Quanta, Inc. (OTC: QNTA), an applied science company focused on enhancing energy levels in plant matter, including hemp and cannabis, to increase performance within the human body, announced today that Annabelle Manalo, PhD will join their board of advisors to help lead innovation from within its team of expert scientists.

Annabelle Dr. Manalo is a mother of four, a scientist, an educator and a respected thought leader. She is a cell and developmental biologist from Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee with a background in neuroscience from Georgetown University. She earned her PhD in Cell and Developmental Biology with a focus in Cardio-Oncology, publishing on the cardio toxicity of chemotherapies and genetic factors. "We couldn't be more excited to have Dr. Manalo join our Board of Advisors. With her experience and knowledge, we see her playing a key role in the future of Quanta's product development and scientific discovery," said Eric Rice, CEO and Founder of Quanta.

Dr. Manalo has dedicated herself to educating individuals on the complexity of disease and the benefits of cannabis medicine. She is currently conducting advanced research and product development focused on the therapeutic application of specific cannabinoids in disease conditions. She is initiating clinical trials in collaboration with top universities while consulting for multiple countries across the world. She developed a pure and potent, patent-pending formulation of CBD that changed the course of her son's life and is committed to sharing her science with the world.

Dr. Manalo will apply her knowledge and expertise to help drive innovation and invention alongside Quanta's team of scientists. Annabelle will utilize her global platform to share Quanta's technology with scientists, physicians and consumers across the world.

Dr. Manalo commented saying, "When I first learned of Quanta's technology, I was immediately captivated by their focus on rapid innovation backed by real science. Bioactivity has played such an important role in my son's recovery, and the fact that this is a key component to Quanta's technology gives me great hope." She continued to say, "It became clear to me very quickly that Quanta's mission and core values align closely with my own. I am thrilled to help shape their footprint in this industry."

About Quanta

Quanta, Inc., an applied science company, focused on enhancing energy levels in plant matter (including cannabis) to increase performance within the human body. Its proprietary technology uses quantum mechanics to increase the bio-activity of targeted molecules to enhance the desired effects. The Company specializes in potentiating rare naturally occurring elements to create impactful and sustainable healing solutions that are as powerful and predictable as pharmaceutical drugs. Quanta offers its technology as a platform to product makers through distribution channels, as well as consumer products. The Company serves brands in cannabis, anti-aging, health and wellness, stress management, pain management, fitness, and brain performance enhancement. Quanta's lead product, a CBD pain relief rub, is an all-natural topical that consists of 13 natural elements including turmeric, arnica and polarized cannabidiol (CBD). This CBD rub is designed to provide relief from pain, inflammation, and stiffness in muscles and joints. The Company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. For more information, please visit http://www.quantacbd.com/ and review Quanta's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact

Eric Rice, CEO

IR@quanta9.com

+1 (800) 813-1360

www.quantacbd.com

Technology Page

SOURCE Quanta, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.quanta9.com

