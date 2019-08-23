Quanta Announces Successful Q2 Sales Growth of Flagship Polarized Products

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Quanta, Inc. (OTC: QNTA), an applied science company, focused on enhancing energy levels in plant matter, including hemp and cannabis, to increase performance within the human body, announced this week in their Q2 filing that sales for their patented polarized products grew at a 37.8% rate quarter over quarter.

Quanta CBD Muscle Rub is a premium organic product infused with Cannabidiol (CBD) arnica, turmeric, and a proprietary blend of essential oils for maximum anti-inflammatory relief. Packed with pain-fighting ingredients, the balm works to increase circulation, ease aches and pains, and provide maximum relief, comfort, and overall well-being. Quanta has since launched three additional products to assist in their mission with a CBD Vape, Muscle Rub PLUS, and Sensitive Skin version of their flagship Muscle Rub.

Quanta products have gained a loyal following month over month, with the online repurchase rate, which grew to 26.8% in Q2, along with seeing their B2B customers, grow at a rate of 119.2% over Q1. "With the addition of our new products in our line-up we are looking forward to continued positive growth in the coming quarters across both online and B2B channels. We are laser focused on product innovation across the wellness category as well as further retail placement for our premium polarized products. We are very happy with our trajectory and look forward to a strong Q3," said Quanta's President, Jeff Doiron. Quanta additionally has increased their in-store presence with retailers from 3 states in 2018, to 17 states in 2019. Representing a 466% increase in 2019 to date.

About Quanta

Quanta, Inc., an applied science company, focuses on enhancing energy levels in plant matter (including cannabis) to increase performance within the human body. Its proprietary technology uses quantum mechanics to increase bioactivity of targeted molecules to enhance the desired effects. The Company specializes in potentiating rare, naturally occurring elements to create impactful and sustainable healing solutions that are as powerful and predictable as pharmaceutical drugs. Quanta offers its technology as a platform to product makers through distribution channels as well as consumer products. The Company serves brands in cannabis, anti-aging, health and wellness, stress management, pain management, fitness and brain performance enhancement. Quanta's CBD pain relief rub, is an all-natural CBD topical that consists of 13 natural elements including turmeric, arnica and polarized cannabidiol (CBD), designed to provide relief from pain, inflammation, and stiffness in muscles and joints. The Company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. For more information, please visit http://www.quantacbd.com/ and review Quanta's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Quanta Technology

