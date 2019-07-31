Quanta Partners with Influential Pharmacy Distribution and Marketing Company PharmaLynk

LOS ANGELES, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Quanta Inc. (OTC: QNTA), an applied science company focused on enhancing energy levels in plant matter, including hemp and cannabis, to increase performance within the human body, announced today that it has partnered with PharmaLynk. PharmaLynk is known for their distribution of unique and effective health products through their existing network to over 1000+ independent pharmacies nationwide.

Their partnership with Quanta allows for the immediate sale of Quanta's CBD Muscle Rub and CBD Vape products in over 100 independent pharmacies nationwide, before expanding to their remainder pharmacies over the coming year. The bulk of these pharmacies will be located in California, however, pharmacies from Alaska to Florida will be introduced and will start selling Quanta with PharmaLynk's help. "We are excited to distribute Quanta's CBD products that are powered by their revolutionary technology. We see this as the perfect fit with pharmacies making a big push away from synthetic drugs and towards natural healing solutions," said Dinesh Patolia, Co-Founder & CEO of PharmaLynk.

PharmaLynk is a health product distribution company that broadcasts a custom health and entertainment channel to more than 1000+ upscale independent pharmacies across the country. With 47+ million yearly views across their marketing channel, PharmaLynk helps independent pharmacies to expand business with existing customers and offers strategies to attract new customers and creates opportunities for new revenue streams. PharmaLynk also works with unique health focused brands like Quanta to help them get into ultra-premium boutique pharmacies.

"We have done a great job selling our products through a trusted channel of industry leading doctors and premier workout facilities. PharmaLynk helps us continue our current sales strategy by branching out into upscale independent pharmacies across the nation," said Quanta's Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Eric Rice.

About Quanta

Quanta Inc., an applied science company, focuses on enhancing energy levels in plant matter (including cannabis) to increase performance within the human body. Its proprietary technology uses quantum mechanics to increase bioactivity of targeted molecules to enhance the desired effects. The Company specializes in potentiating rare, naturally occurring elements to create impactful and sustainable healing solutions that are as powerful and predictable as pharmaceutical drugs. Quanta offers its technology as a platform to product makers through distribution channels as well as consumer products. The Company serves brands in cannabis, anti-aging, health and wellness, stress management, pain management, fitness and brain performance enhancement. Quanta's CBD pain relief rub, is an all-natural CBD topical that consists of 13 natural elements including turmeric, arnica and polarized cannabidiol (CBD), designed to provide relief from pain, inflammation, and stiffness in muscles and joints. The Company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. For more information, please visit http://www.quantacbd.com/ and review Quanta's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

