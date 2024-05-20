Quanta Partners with Obsidian Sensors to Spearhead Thermal Imaging Solutions

SAN DIEGO, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quanta Computer Inc. (TWSE: 2382.TW), a trailblazer in advanced technology solutions for computing, consumer electronics and smart automotive solutions, is partnering with Obsidian Sensors, Inc., a San Diego, California company, to produce high resolution thermal imaging cameras for automobiles.

Images

Obsidian Sensors is revolutionizing the thermal imaging industry by producing high resolution thermal sensors at low cost and high volume on LAMP (Large Area MEMS Platform), manufactured at established flat panel foundries. With large glass substrates capable of producing sensors with VGA-resolution or higher at volumes exceeding 100 Million units per year, Obsidian Sensors will help drive the mass market adoption of this life-saving technology into the automotive world as well as many others such as security, surveillance, and drones.

"We are developing industry leading imaging system solutions with both visible and infrared camera technologies," said Alan Chai, Senior Vice President of Quanta Computer. "The collaboration with Obsidian enables the fusion of RGB and LWIR sensor signals using AI vision processors to trigger potentially lifesaving systems such as AEB (Automatic Emergency Braking) and in-cabin vital sign detection. The combination will also unlock new frontiers in machine vision products including automotive and professional surveillance. We look forward to the transformative impact these solutions will have across diverse sectors."

John Hong, the CEO of Obsidian Sensors says "We are very excited to partner with Quanta to launch our thermal imaging solutions into the automotive market. Our manufacturing method is highly scalable to meet the cost and volume requirements of the automotive industry. Thermal imaging has long been recognized as the key sensor technology to improve automotive safety, especially for pedestrians at night. Uptake has been slow primarily because of the high cost. Our sensors make this all viable at scale."

On April 29, 2024, the NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) issued its final rule mandating the so-called PAEB (Pedestrian AEB) system to be installed on every new car starting in 2029 as a standard feature, not a luxury option. Traffic safety authorities around the world have been looking for solutions to address the alarming rise in pedestrian injuries and deaths in recent years, especially in low light situations. ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) and AEB systems are greatly augmented by the ability of thermal sensors to see in complete darkness and through fog, smoke, rain, and snow.

VGA-class thermal imaging cameras with GMSL connections, jointly designed by Quanta and Obsidian Sensors, will be demonstrated at Autosens USA 2024 in Detroit which is showcasing Thermal Imaging this year.

Obsidian Sensors Contacts

Media contact: Tallis Chang, [email protected]

Sales contact: [email protected]

Website: https://www.obsidiansensors.com/

Quanta Computer Inc. Contacts

Sales contact: [email protected]

Website: https://www.quantatw.com

SOURCE Obsidian Sensors