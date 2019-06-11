Quanta Partners with Online Powerhouse Kapno

LOS ANGELES, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Quanta, Inc. (OTC: QNTA), an applied science company focused on enhancing energy levels in plant matter, including hemp and cannabis, to increase performance within the human body, announced today that it has partnered with Kapno to sell the company's CBD Muscle Rub and CBD Vape. Kapno distributes brands online through its existing global network. "With how fast the CBD industry is growing, we are excited to partner with a brand who has such high standards and a true point of differentiation. After we tested Quanta's products, we knew this was a brand we wanted to get behind," said Zach Cohen, Co-Founder & Vice Chairman of Kapno.

Kapno Highlights:

2.4 billion followers across all social platforms

1,200 influencers and celebrities

120,000 micro influencers

$575+ million in e-commerce sales

3.4+ billion Facebook video views achieved on highest month

100+ million website clicks achieved on highest month

215+ websites developed

1.25+ million leads generated

1.2+ billion visitors delivered

Apps trended 7 times in iOS and Android stores

"Quanta is extremely pleased to partner with Kapno to offer our premium CBD Muscle Rub and Vape via their extensive global online network," said Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Eric Rice. "This partnership will allow us to expand our sales footprint while dramatically enhancing our overall brand awareness. Going forward, we intend to increase Quanta's product offerings throughout this online distribution network as we continue to foster this strategic relationship."

About Quanta

Quanta, Inc., an applied science company, focuses on enhancing energy levels in plant matter (including cannabis) to increase performance within the human body. Its proprietary technology uses quantum mechanics to increase bioactivity of targeted molecules to enhance the desired effects. The Company specializes in potentiating rare, naturally occurring elements to create impactful and sustainable healing solutions that are as powerful and predictable as pharmaceutical drugs. Quanta offers its technology as a platform to product makers through distribution channels as well as consumer products. The Company serves brands in cannabis, anti-aging, health and wellness, stress management, pain management, fitness and brain performance enhancement. Quanta's lead product, CBD Muscle Rub, is an all-natural topical that consists of 13 natural elements including turmeric, arnica and polarized cannabidiol (CBD), designed to provide relief from pain, inflammation, and stiffness in muscles and joints. The Company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. For more information, please visit http://www.quantacbd.com/ and review Quanta's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Quanta Technology

