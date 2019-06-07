Quanta Partners with Skogen's Festival Foods Grocery Stores

LOS ANGELES, June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Quanta Inc. (OTC: QNTA), an applied science company focused on enhancing energy levels in plant matter, including hemp and cannabis, to increase performance within the human body, announced today that it has begun distributing their Quanta CBD Muscle Rub in Skogen's Festival Foods, an employee-and-family owned grocery store chain located throughout Wisconsin.

This is Quanta's first sale of its products into grocery stores. The initial test market consists of 25 Festival Foods locations. Quanta's team will also be conducting in-store demos of its CBD Muscle Rub the weekend of June 14-16 in various locations. Historically, Quanta has sold directly into hundreds of doctors' offices and premium fitness studios. Festival Foods is the latest popular retailer to begin selling CBD products; other notable names include Walgreens, CVS, and Rite Aid.

"We are extremely excited to begin selling our CBD Muscle Rub in Festival Foods locations. I am originally from the Midwest and am adamant that all-natural pain relief products should be available for everyone," said Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Eric Rice. "This partnership will allow us to decrease pain and increase joy while simultaneously proving the viability of selling our product within grocery store locations."

Festival Foods locations where Quanta is currently sold:

Manitowoc

Sheboygan

Kenosha

Neenah

Oshkosh

Mount Pleasant

Somers

Madison

Marshfield

Appleton-Van Roy Road

Appleton-Northland Avenue

Fond du Lac

Onalaska

La Crosse-Village

De Pere

Eau Claire-Clairemont Avenue

Eau Claire-Mall Drive

Janesville

Menasha

Suamico

Green Bay-West Mason Street

Green Bay-Steffens Court

Green Bay -University Avenue

-University Avenue Holmen

Babaroo

About Quanta

Quanta, Inc., an applied science company, focused on enhancing energy levels in plant matter (including cannabis) to increase performance within the human body. Its proprietary technology uses quantum mechanics to increase the bio-activity of targeted molecules to enhance the desired effects. The Company specializes in potentiating rare naturally occurring elements to create impactful and sustainable healing solutions that are as powerful and predictable as pharmaceutical drugs. Quanta offers its technology as a platform to product makers through distribution channels, as well as consumer products. The Company serves brands in cannabis, anti-aging, health and wellness, stress management, pain management, fitness, and brain performance enhancement. Quanta's lead product, CBD Muscle Rub, is an all-natural topical that consists of 13 natural elements including turmeric, arnica and polarized cannabidiol (CBD), designed to provide relief from pain, inflammation, and stiffness in muscles and joints. The Company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. For more information, please visit http://www.quantacbd.com/ and review Quanta's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

