QUANTA SERVICES ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2023 EARNINGS RELEASE & CONFERENCE CALL SCHEDULE

News provided by

Quanta Services, Inc.

18 Jul, 2023, 07:25 ET

HOUSTON, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE: PWR) announced today that it will release second quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, August 3, 2023, before the market opens. In conjunction with the press release, Quanta has scheduled a conference call and webcast for 9:00 a.m. Eastern time on Thursday, August 3, 2023. Quanta will utilize a slide presentation to accompany its prepared remarks, which will be viewable through the webcast and available on the Investor Relations section of the Quanta website prior to the conference call (http://investors.quantaservices.com).

What:

Quanta Services Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

When:

Thursday, August 3, 2023 – 9:00 a.m. Eastern time

How:

Live via phone – By dialing (201) 689-8345 or (877) 407-8291 and asking for the Quanta Services Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time.

Live via webcast – By logging on to the website through the Investor Relations section of Quanta's website (http://investors.quantaservices.com)

For those who cannot participate live, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call on the Investor Relations section of Quanta's website (http://investors.quantaservices.com) and dial-in information for a replay of the call will be available in the upcoming earnings release. For more information, please contact Kip Rupp at Quanta Services at (713) 341-7260.

About Quanta Services

Quanta is an industry leader in providing specialized infrastructure solutions to the utility, renewable energy, communications, pipeline and energy industries. Quanta's comprehensive services include designing, installing, repairing and maintaining energy and communications infrastructure. With operations throughout the United States, Canada, Australia and select other international markets, Quanta has the manpower, resources and expertise to safely complete projects that are local, regional, national or international in scope. For more information, visit www.quantaservices.com.

Contact:

Kip Rupp, CFA, IRC

Quanta Services, Inc.

(713) 341-7260

SOURCE Quanta Services, Inc.

