QUANTA SERVICES APPOINTS REDGIE PROBST CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

HOUSTON, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE: PWR) announced today that its Board of Directors has named Redgie Probst, Quanta's President – Electric Power Division since March 2019, as the company's Chief Operating Officer (COO). Duke Austin, Quanta's President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), had served as the company's COO since 2013.

"I have worked closely with Redgie and admired his reputation in the industry prior to Quanta's acquisition of Probst Electric in 2013. We share the same vision for operations with a focus on safety, operational excellence and culture," said Duke Austin, Quanta's President and CEO. "Redgie has meaningfully contributed to Quanta's success and has assumed increasingly larger roles in the organization, most recently as our President - Electric Power Division. I look forward to continuing to work closely with Redgie in his expanded role as COO and driving long-term value for our employees, customers and stockholders."

Redgie Probst commented, "I am humbled by the confidence and trust that Duke and the Board of Directors have in me. I am also honored and excited by the opportunity to help lead Quanta. We have an unmatched workforce of great people who are committed to providing comprehensive infrastructure solutions to meet the needs of our clients."

Probst, 45, brings two decades of specialty contracting experience in the electric power infrastructure and other industries as a lineman, entrepreneur and executive. He has served as Quanta's President - Electric Power Division since March 2019. He previously served as our Senior Vice President – Electric Power from May 2018 to March 2019 and as Regional Vice President – Electric Power from June 2016 until May 2018. He founded and served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Probst Electric, Inc. from 2004 and Summit Line Construction, Inc. from 2008, both of which Quanta acquired in November 2013. Probst attended Utah Valley University for its line workers program and is a certified Journeyman Lineman, Master Electrician and Journeyman Substation Technician.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services is a leading specialized contracting services company, delivering comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the utility, renewable energy, communications, pipeline and energy industries. Quanta's comprehensive services include designing, installing, repairing and maintaining energy and communications infrastructure. With operations throughout the United States, Canada, Australia and select other international markets, Quanta has the manpower, resources and expertise to safely complete projects that are local, regional, national or international in scope. For more information, visit www.quantaservices.com.

