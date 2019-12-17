Quanta Services, Inc. selects RB Asset Solutions to help better manage and redeploy its 61,000+ assets

Ritchie Bros. Asset Solutions has built Quanta Services a customized inventory management system to provide greater connectivity between its 50+ subsidiaries and 200+ locations

VANCOUVER, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Quanta Services, Inc., a leading contractor operating in the utility, pipeline, energy, and communication industries, has the largest skilled labor force in North America—and the equipment fleet to match. With 61,000 pieces of equipment in its fleet, Quanta has selected Ritchie Bros. Asset Solutions to build an online inventory management system to help it better manage, analyze, and redeploy its assets across its 50+ subsidiaries and 200+ operating locations.

"At any given time, we have thousands of pieces of equipment on jobs all over North America," said David Meisel, Executive Vice President, Operations, Quanta Services, Inc. "And many more at one of our more than 200 operating locations. With the new inventory management system designed by Ritchie Bros. we can now easily redeploy assets across jobs and subsidiaries before we go looking outside our company to purchase new equipment. RB Asset Solutions is already helping to drive efficiencies across our organization and increasing fleet utilization."

Ritchie Bros., the world's largest industrial auctioneer, launched the SaaS-based RB Asset Solutions in late 2018 and already has a number of big-name users, including Toyota, Komatsu, and Doosan Infracore Europe. The complete RB Asset Solutions tool set includes a cloud-based inventory management system, inspection app, personalized webshops, data analytics, valuation tools, and more.

"The core RB Asset Solutions product was built with customization in mind—we understand each company has its own unique strategies, so we built a product that is easily configurable to meet those needs," said Logan Mellott, Sales Director, Ritchie Bros. "The inventory management system (IMS) is the central piece of the RB Asset Solutions toolkit. Managing 61,000 plus assets is not easy. It's not something you want to track on a spreadsheet. With our IMS and its related inspection application, you can keep track of every equipment detail and share that information across your company instantly."

About Ritchie Bros.:

Established in 1958, Ritchie Bros. (NYSE and TSX: RBA) is a global asset management and disposition company, offering customers end-to-end solutions for buying and selling used heavy equipment, trucks and other assets. Operating in a number of sectors, including construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry, the company's selling channels include: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, the world's largest industrial auctioneer offers live auction events with online bidding; IronPlanet, an online marketplace with featured weekly auctions and providing the exclusive IronClad Assurance® equipment condition certification; Marketplace-E, a controlled marketplace offering multiple price and timing options; Mascus, a leading European online equipment listing service; and Ritchie Bros. Private Treaty, offering privately negotiated sales. The company's suite of multichannel sales solutions also includes Ritchie Bros. Asset Solutions, a complete end-to-end asset management and disposition system. Ritchie Bros. also offers sector-specific solutions including GovPlanet, TruckPlanet, and Kruse Energy, plus equipment financing and leasing through Ritchie Bros. Financial Services. For more information about Ritchie Bros., visit RitchieBros.com.

About Quanta Services :

Quanta Services is a leading specialized contracting services company, delivering comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the utility, pipeline, energy and communications industries. Quanta's comprehensive services include designing, installing, repairing and maintaining energy and communications infrastructure. With operations throughout the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia and select other international markets, Quanta has the manpower, resources and expertise to safely complete projects that are local, regional, national or international in scope. For more information, visit www.quantaservices.com.

