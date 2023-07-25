Quanta Services Named 2023 Top Solar Contractor by Solar Power World

Quanta Operating Companies Collaborate to Achieve Solar Industry Top Spot and Historic Milestone

HOUSTON, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) announced today that it has been named the top solar infrastructure solutions provider in the United States by Solar Power World. This achievement was made possible by the collaborative work of three Quanta operating companies: Blattner Company, RP Construction Services (RPCS) and The Ryan Company. The combined expertise and efforts of the three companies installed more than two gigawatts of domestic solar generating capacity in 2022 alone – a new milestone of achievement in Top Solar Contractor history.

Duke Austin, Quanta Services' President and Chief Executive Officer said, "Being named Top Solar Contractor is an honor and tells part of the bigger story of how we are working to build a brighter and cleaner energy future for the country. To achieve a reduced-carbon economy, we must actively collaborate to drive the shift toward renewable and sustainable energy solutions."

Quanta's renewable energy infrastructure solutions powers modern life, and with its more than 200 operating companies, Quanta is building, modernizing and maintaining energy infrastructure across North America and Australia. Powerhouse renewable energy engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) solutions provider, Blattner Company, was acquired by Quanta in 2021 and during its history has constructed more than 25 percent of the utility-scale renewable energy generating capacity in the United States. The Ryan Company provides EPC construction solutions for photovoltaic (PV) solar, wind and other renewable generation industries, as well as electrical infrastructure, substations and large-scale public sector construction services. RPCS is one of the nation's leading value-added distributors of utility-scale solar equipment.

"We are incredibly honored to be part of Quanta's standout solar team," said Brett Beatty, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Blattner. "This award is a testament to the hard work, talent and dedication of our more than 4,000 employees working at our renewable energy project sites across the country. They are the reason we're part of this top solar team. We applaud all of the solar contractors that made the list this year."

"Renewable energy accounts for a quarter of U.S. electrical generation, now far exceeding electricity produced by burning coal," said Kelsey Misbrener, managing editor of Solar Power World. "Solar power is an important member of that renewable makeup, and companies on the Top Solar Contractors List are all contributing to our country's shift to cleaner electricity. We are honored to recognize them each year for their necessary work putting green kilowatts on roofs, over parking lots, in desert locations and across water reservoirs. Every project is making a difference."

About Top Solar Contractors

The Top Solar Contractors List is the most recognized annual listing of solar contractors in the United States working in the utility, commercial, residential and community solar markets. Companies on the Top Solar Contractors List are grouped and listed by specific service (developer, electrical subcontractor, EPC, installation subcontractor, installer, sales partner), market (commercial, community solar, residential, utility) and states by 2022 installed capacity (in kW DC ). See all the 2023 winners, including special company awards.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services is a leading specialized contracting services company, delivering comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the utility, renewable energy, communications, pipeline and energy industries. Quanta's comprehensive services include designing, installing, repairing and maintaining energy and communications infrastructure. With operations throughout the United States, Canada, Australia and select other international markets, Quanta has the manpower, resources and expertise to safely complete projects that are local, regional, national or international in scope. For more information, visit www.quantaservices.com.

About Blattner Company

Blattner is Leading America to a Clean Energy Future. With more than 115 years of construction experience, the company has played a vital role in building America's critical infrastructure. Since 1997, Blattner has focused on renewable energy solutions and is responsible for some of the most significant solar, wind, and storage projects in the U.S. Blattner Company and its operating subsidiaries, Blattner Energy and D.H. Blattner & Sons, are all members of the Quanta Services family of companies. Blattner Company headquarters are in Avon, Minnesota.

About RPCS

RP Construction Services (RPCS) is a leading value-added distributor of utility-scale solar equipment. RPCS offers top solar tracker technologies supported by a suite of project enablement services including design engineering, warehousing and logistics, pre-assembly, and mechanical installation to provide solar EPCs and developers with simple, high-performance solar tracking solutions. Since 2014, RPCS has delivered more than 4GW of fully engineered single-axis solar tracking systems to customer sites in over 40 U.S. states and in Canada. Connect with RPCS on LinkedIn or learn more at www.rpcs.com . RPCS is a proud member of the Quanta Services family of companies.

About The Ryan Company

Established in 1949, The Ryan Company, Inc. specializes in providing single service or turn-key EPC construction for PV solar, wind, and renewables, as well as industry leading electrical infrastructure, substations and large-scale public-sector construction services. The Ryan Company has completed hundreds of electrical utility projects in the past 60+ years throughout the United States and the Caribbean and is a member of the Quanta Services family of companies. Learn more at RyanCompany.net

About Solar Power World

Solar Power World is the leading online and print resource for news and information regarding solar installation, development and technology. Since 2011, Solar Power World has helped U.S. solar contractors — including installers, developers and EPCs in all markets — grow their businesses and do their jobs better.

Cautionary Statement About Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This press release (and oral statements regarding the subject matter of this press release) contains forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the "safe harbor" from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the development of and opportunities with respect to future projects, including renewable energy projects and other projects designed to support transition to a reduced-carbon economy, as well as statements reflecting expectations, intentions, assumptions or beliefs about future events, and other statements that do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance; rather they involve or rely on a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict or are beyond our control and reflect management's beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the statements are made. We caution you that actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied or forecasted by our forward-looking statements and that any or all of our forward-looking statements may turn out to be inaccurate or incorrect. Forward-looking statements can be affected by inaccurate assumptions and by known or unknown risks and uncertainties including, among others, risks and uncertainties detailed in Quanta's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, Quanta's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 and any other documents that Quanta files with the SEC. For a discussion of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, investors are urged to refer to Quanta's documents filed with the SEC that are available through Quanta's website at www.quantaservices.com or through the SEC's Electronic Data Gathering and Analysis Retrieval System (EDGAR) at www.sec.gov . Should one or more of these risks materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are current only as of this date. Quanta does not undertake and expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Quanta further expressly disclaims any written or oral statements made by any third party regarding the subject matter of this press release.

Investors - Kip Rupp, CFA, IRC Quanta Media – Liz James Solar Power World Quanta Services, Inc. FGS Global Kelly Pickerel, Editor in Chief (713) 341-7260 (281) 881-5170 (216) 860-5259

SOURCE Quanta Services, Inc.