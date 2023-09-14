Quanta Services Releases 2022 Sustainability Report

Details Progress Across Key Sustainability Pillars and Highlights Our Leading Role in Enabling the Energy Transition

HOUSTON, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE: PWR) announced today the release of its 2022 Sustainability Report. This report provides additional information about our sustainability strategy and how we are measuring the continued progress we made in 2022. Titled "Building Momentum," the report discusses Quanta's leading role in enabling the energy transition and our vision to leave a measurable, sustainable legacy on people and our planet by focusing on our customers, employees and communities. Please visit https://sustainability.quantaservices.com to access the microsite and report.

"Quanta is playing a pivotal role in the energy transition while continuing to focus on the safety and training of our employees and conducting our business in a sustainable manner. I'm proud of the progress of our sustainability program over the past several years, including our ability to measure and improve on a variety key sustainability metrics included in our 2022 sustainability report," said Duke Austin, Quanta's President and Chief Executive Officer. "With the ability to provide a wide portfolio of critical infrastructure solutions, we believe Quanta is uniquely positioned to capitalize on megatrends and opportunities associated with the energy transition and the technologies of tomorrow. Our focus on people remains the heart of our growth strategy and is a significant factor in our success. We believe as we continue to grow our safety, training and recruitment programs to meet the needs of our customers, we also continue to increase our positive impact on society."

Quanta's 2022 Sustainability Report is guided by several reporting frameworks, including the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Additionally, the report discusses the Company's progress across four categories and includes the highlights below:

Impact

We continued to create a positive impact on society and further the energy transition by constructing 4.9 GW of utility-scale wind, solar and battery projects in 2022.

Environmental

We reduced the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions intensity measured from our vehicle fleet and expanded our environmental impact disclosure by publishing new metrics for certain Scope 3 emissions, biodiversity and waste.

Social

We increased the number of students trained (campus and mobile training programs) at Northwest Lineman College (NLC) year-over-year (YOY) by 17% and reduced "Stuff That Kills You" (STKY) actual rate YOY by 16%.

Governance

We established Environmental and Social steering committees designed to enhance existing governance and oversight of our sustainability efforts.

Quanta's 2022 Sustainability Report and Sustainability Data Metrics detailing our four-year performance trends are available for download on Quanta's website.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services is a leading specialized contracting services company, delivering comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the utility, renewable energy, communications, pipeline and energy industries. Quanta's comprehensive services include designing, installing, repairing and maintaining energy and communications infrastructure. With operations throughout the United States, Canada, Australia and select other international markets, Quanta has the manpower, resources and expertise to safely complete projects that are local, regional, national or international in scope. For more information, visit www.quantaservices.com.

