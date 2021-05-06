Quanta Services Reports First Quarter 2021 Results

HOUSTON, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE: PWR) today announced results for the three months ended March 31, 2021. Revenues in the first quarter of 2021 were $2.70 billion compared to revenues of $2.76 billion in the first quarter of 2020, and net income attributable to common stock was $89.8 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2021 compared to net income attributable to common stock of $38.7 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2020. Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to common stock (a non-GAAP measure) was $0.83 for the first quarter of 2021 compared to $0.47 for the first quarter of 2020.

"Quanta is off to a solid start for the year, with continued strong performance and safe execution from our Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment and better than expected profitability from our Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment. Based on this performance and continued confidence in our ability to safely execute, we are increasing our full-year financial expectations," said Duke Austin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Quanta Services.

"Our strategic focus on enhancing our front-end capabilities allows us to provide industry leading solutions to our customers and increases our total addressable market and growth opportunities. Spending by utilities on grid modernization, system hardening and renewable generation integration and spending by communications providers on broadband and 5G network deployment are driving strong demand for our services, as evidenced by our record backlog of $15.8 billion. These dynamics continue to enhance our near-term visibility and are expected to be meaningful drivers of our growth going forward, and, when coupled with increasing movement toward a carbon-neutral economy, incrementally increase our growth opportunities."

Certain items that impacted the first quarter of 2021 results are reflected as adjustments in the calculation of Quanta's adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to common stock and are further described in the accompanying non-GAAP reconciliation of adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to common stock to GAAP diluted earnings per share attributable to common stock. Quanta completed one acquisition during the first three months of 2021 and seven acquisitions during the full year 2020. Therefore, Quanta's results include the results of the acquired businesses from their respective acquisition dates. For further information on the items that impacted comparability of 2021 and 2020, see the footnotes to the Supplemental Segment Data table and the non-GAAP reconciliations of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to common stock in the accompanying tables.

FULL-YEAR 2021 OUTLOOK

The long-term outlook for Quanta's business is positive. However, weather, regulatory, permitting, project timing, execution challenges and other factors have impacted the company's historical results, and may impact Quanta's future financial results. More recently, the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted certain of Quanta's operations and various markets where Quanta operates, which has created additional uncertainty. Therefore, Quanta's financial outlook for revenues, margins and earnings reflects management's effort to align these uncertainties with the backlog the company is executing on and the opportunities expected to materialize during the remainder of 2021.

Prior to the company's conference call, management will post a summary of updated 2021 guidance expectations with additional commentary in the "News and Events" and "Financial Info" areas of the Investor Relations section of Quanta's website at http://investors.quantaservices.com.

The following forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, and actual results may differ materially. Quanta now expects revenues to be between $12.05 billion and $12.35 billion, net income attributable to common stock to be between $469 million and $533 million, diluted earnings per share attributable to common stock to be between $3.25 and $3.69 and adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to common stock (a non-GAAP measure) to be between $4.12 and $4.57 for 2021. EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) is now expected to be between $1.02 billion and $1.11 billion for 2021 and adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) is now expected to be between $1.10 billion and $1.20 billion for 2021. Additionally, Quanta's full-year 2021 free cash flow (a non-GAAP measure) expectations are between $400 million and $600 million.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The financial measures not prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP) that are utilized in this press release are provided to enable investors, analysts and management to evaluate Quanta's performance excluding the effects of certain items that management believes impact the comparability of operating results between reporting periods. In addition, management believes these measures are useful in comparing Quanta's operating results with those of its competitors. These measures should be used in addition to, and not in lieu of, results prepared in conformity with GAAP.

Please see the accompanying tables for reconciliations of the following non-GAAP financial measures for Quanta's current and historical results and full-year 2021 expectations (as applicable): adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to common stock (a non-GAAP measure) to diluted earnings per share attributable to common stock, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP measures) to net income attributable to common stock, free cash flow (a non-GAAP measure) to net cash provided by operating activities and backlog (a non-GAAP measure) to remaining performance obligations.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

Quanta Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 (In thousands, except per share information) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

March 31,

2021

2020 Revenues $ 2,703,581



$ 2,764,095

Cost of services (including depreciation) 2,330,691



2,431,899

Gross profit 372,890



332,196

Equity in earnings of integral unconsolidated affiliates 5,183



—

Selling, general and administrative expenses (243,352)



(230,793)

Amortization of intangible assets (21,355)



(17,908)

Change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities 363



(2,758)

Operating income 113,729



80,737

Interest expense (12,475)



(14,006)

Interest income 117



759 Other income (expense), net 3,672



(9,827)

Income before income taxes 105,043



57,663

Provision for income taxes 13,724



16,160

Net income 91,319



41,503

Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 1,558



2,817 Net income attributable to common stock $ 89,761



$ 38,686









Earnings per share attributable to common stock:





Basic $ 0.64



$ 0.27

Diluted $ 0.62



$ 0.26









Shares used in computing earnings per share:





Weighted average basic shares outstanding 140,121



144,454

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 144,447



146,787



Quanta Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited)





March 31,

December 31,

2021

2020 ASSETS





CURRENT ASSETS:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 200,218



$ 184,620

Accounts receivable, net 2,666,983



2,716,083

Contract assets 518,256



453,832

Inventories 51,009



50,472

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 169,105



183,382

Total current assets 3,605,571



3,588,389

PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, net 1,583,451



1,560,656

OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS 252,206



256,845

OTHER ASSETS, net 576,975



435,713

OTHER INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net 415,122



435,655

GOODWILL 2,124,089



2,121,014

Total assets $ 8,557,414



$ 8,398,272









LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





CURRENT LIABILITIES:





Current maturities of long-term debt and short-term debt $ 10,709



$ 14,764

Current portion of operating lease liabilities 83,799



85,134

Accounts payable and accrued expenses 1,506,025



1,509,794

Contract liabilities 499,527



528,864

Total current liabilities 2,100,060



2,138,556

LONG-TERM DEBT, net of current maturities 1,347,560



1,174,294

OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES, net of current portion 176,008



178,822

DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 170,059



166,407

INSURANCE AND OTHER NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 383,564



391,221

Total liabilities 4,177,251



4,049,300

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 4,374,943



4,344,181

NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS 5,220



4,791

TOTAL EQUITY 4,380,163



4,348,972

Total liabilities and equity $ 8,557,414



$ 8,398,272



Quanta Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Segment Data For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 (In thousands, except percentages) (Unaudited)

Segment Results Quanta reports its results under two reportable segments: (1) Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions and (2) Underground Utility and

Infrastructure Solutions, as set forth below.



Three Months Ended March 31,

2021

2020 Revenues:













Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions $ 2,060,120



76.2



$ 1,767,027



63.9

Underground Utility and infrastructure Solutions 643,461



23.8



997,068



36.1

Consolidated revenues $ 2,703,581



100.0 %

$ 2,764,095



100.0 %















Operating income (loss):













Electric Power Infrastructure Solution before equity in earnings of integral unconsolidated affiliates $ 193,852



9.4 %

$ 128,758



7.3 % Equity in earnings of integral unconsolidated affiliates 5,183



N/A



—



N/A

Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions (a) 199,035



9.7 %

128,758



7.3 % Underground Utility and infrastructure Solutions 8,813



1.4 %

31,277



3.1 % Corporate and Non-Allocated Costs (b) (94,119)



N/A



(79,298)



N/A

Consolidated operating income $ 113,729



4.2 %

$ 80,737



2.9 %



(a) Included in Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions operating income for the three months ended March 31, 2020 is a $16.3 million operating loss, or a negative 90 basis point impact to operating margin, related to Latin American operations. As of December 31, 2020, Quanta had substantially completed its exit of those operations.

(b) Included in corporate and non-allocated costs for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 are $1.8 million and $1.9 million of acquisition and integration costs.

Quanta Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Data

(In millions)

(Unaudited)

Remaining Performance Obligations and Backlog (a non-GAAP measure)

Quanta's remaining performance obligations represent management's estimate of consolidated revenues that are expected to be realized from the remaining portion of firm orders for fixed price contracts not yet completed or for which work has not yet begun. For purposes of calculating remaining performance obligations, Quanta includes all estimated revenues attributable to consolidated joint ventures and variable interest entities, revenues from funded and unfunded portions of government contracts to the extent they are reasonably expected to occur and revenues from change orders to the extent management believes additional contract revenues will be earned and are deemed probable of collection.

While backlog is not a defined term under GAAP, it is a common measurement used in Quanta's industry. Quanta believes this non-GAAP measure enables it to more effectively forecast its future results and better identify future operating trends that may not otherwise be apparent. Quanta's remaining performance obligations, as described above, are a component of Quanta's backlog calculation, which also includes estimated orders under master service agreements (MSAs), including estimated renewals, and non-fixed price contracts expected to be completed within one year. Quanta's methodology for determining backlog may not be comparable to the methodologies used by other companies.

The following table reconciles Quanta's total remaining performance obligations to its backlog by reportable segment along with estimates of amounts expected to be realized within 12 months:



March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

March 31, 2020

12 Month

Total

12 Month

Total

12 Month

Total























Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions





















Remaining performance obligations $ 2,562.0



$ 3,494.6



$ 2,511.2



$ 3,547.8



$ 2,696.8



$ 3,987.1

Estimated orders under MSAs and short-term,

non-fixed price contracts 3,887.3



8,166.5



3,559.4



7,433.4



2,555.8



5,666.7

Backlog $ 6,449.3



$ 11,661.1



$ 6,070.6



$ 10,981.2



$ 5,252.6



$ 9,653.8

























Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions





















Remaining performance obligations $ 607.7



$ 640.3



$ 327.2



$ 437.5



$ 719.5



$ 1,385.1

Estimated orders under MSAs and short-term,

non-fixed price contracts 1,875.1



3,528.9



1,868.8



3,713.7



1,622.4



3,693.5

Backlog $ 2,482.8



$ 4,169.2



$ 2,196.0



$ 4,151.2



$ 2,341.9



$ 5,078.6

























Total





















Remaining performance obligations $ 3,169.7



$ 4,134.9



$ 2,838.4



$ 3,985.3



$ 3,416.3



$ 5,372.2

Estimated orders under MSAs and short-term,

non-fixed price contracts 5,762.4



11,695.4



5,428.2



11,147.1



4,178.2



9,360.2

Backlog $ 8,932.1



$ 15,830.3



$ 8,266.6



$ 15,132.4



$ 7,594.5



$ 14,732.4



Quanta Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

Attributable to Common Stock

For the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021 and 2020

(In thousands, except per share information)

(Unaudited)

The following table presents the non-GAAP measure of adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to common stock for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, which, when used in connection with diluted earnings per share attributable to common stock, is intended to provide useful information to investors and analysts as they evaluate Quanta's performance. Management believes that the exclusion of certain items from net income attributable to common stock enables it to more effectively evaluate Quanta's operations period over period and better identify operating trends that may not otherwise be apparent. However, this measure should not be considered as an alternative to diluted earnings per share attributable to common stock or other measures of performance that are derived in accordance with GAAP. As to certain of the items below, (i) non-cash stock-based compensation expense may vary due to acquisition activity, changes in the estimated fair value of performance-based awards, forfeiture rates, accelerated vesting and amounts granted; (ii) amortization of intangible assets is impacted by Quanta's acquisition activity, and therefore can vary from period to period; (iii) acquisition and integration costs vary period to period depending on the level of Quanta's acquisition activity, (iv) change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities varies from period to period depending on the performance in post-acquisition periods of certain acquired businesses; and (v) impairments of non-integral unconsolidated affiliates vary from period to period depending on various market factors outside Quanta's influence or control. Because adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to common stock, as defined, excludes some, but not all, items that affect net income attributable to common stock, adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to common stock as presented in this press release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. The most comparable GAAP financial measure, net income attributable to common stock, and information reconciling the GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures, are included below.

See the table below.

Quanta Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

Attributable to Common Stock

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 and 2020

(In thousands, except per share information)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

March 31,

2021

2020 Reconciliation of adjusted net income attributable to common stock:





Net income attributable to common stock (GAAP as reported) $ 89,761



$ 38,686

Adjustments:





Acquisition and integration costs 1,761



1,883

Change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities (363)



2,758

Impairments of non-integral unconsolidated affiliates (a) —



3,143

Income tax impact of adjustments (b) (361)



(1,901)

Adjusted net income attributable to common stock before certain non-cash adjustments 90,798



44,569

Non-cash stock-based compensation 18,687



14,912

Amortization of intangible assets 21,355



17,908

Income tax impact of non-cash adjustments (b) (10,442)



(8,563)

Adjusted net income attributable to common stock $ 120,398



$ 68,826









Weighted average shares:





Weighted average shares outstanding for diluted and adjusted diluted earnings per share 144,447



146,787









Earnings per share attributable to common stock:





Diluted earnings per share attributable to common stock $ 0.62



$ 0.26

Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to common stock $ 0.83



$ 0.47





(a) The amount for the three months ended March 31, 2020 represents an impairment associated with a non-integral unconsolidated affiliate that was negatively impacted by the decline in demand for refined products during the first quarter of 2020. As of March 31, 2021, Quanta's basis in this investment was $7.6 million. This impairment loss is included in "Other income (expense), net" in the accompanying March 31, 2020 condensed consolidated statement of operations.

(b) The income tax impact of adjustments that are subject to tax is determined using the incremental statutory tax rates of the jurisdictions to which each adjustment relates for the respective periods.

Quanta Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

For the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021 and 2020

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

The following table presents the non-GAAP financial measures of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, which, when used in connection with net income attributable to common stock, are intended to provide useful information to investors and analysts as they evaluate Quanta's performance. EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, and adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA adjusted for certain other items as described below. Management believes that the exclusion of these items from net income attributable to common stock enables it to more effectively evaluate Quanta's operations period over period and to identify operating trends that might not be apparent when including the excluded items. However, these measures should not be considered as an alternative to net income attributable to common stock or other measures of performance that are derived in accordance with GAAP. As to certain of the items below, (i) non-cash stock-based compensation expense varies from period to period due to acquisition activity, changes in the estimated fair value of performance-based awards, forfeiture rates, accelerated vesting and amounts granted; (ii) acquisition and integration costs vary from period to period depending on the level of Quanta's acquisition activity; (iii) equity in (earnings) losses of non-integral unconsolidated affiliates varies from period to period depending on the activity and financial performance of non-integral unconsolidated affiliates, including gain or loss on sales of investments accounted for using the equity method of accounting; and (iv) change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities varies from period to period depending on the performance in post-acquisition periods of certain acquired businesses. Because EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, as defined, exclude some, but not all, items that affect net income attributable to common stock, such measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. The most comparable GAAP financial measure, net income attributable to common stock, and information reconciling the GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures, are included below. See notes below.



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2021

2020







Net income attributable to common stock (GAAP as reported) $ 89,761



$ 38,686

Interest expense 12,475



14,006

Interest income (117)



(759)

Provision for income taxes 13,724



16,160

Depreciation expense 62,107



54,410

Amortization of intangible assets 21,355



17,908

Income taxes and depreciation included in equity in earnings of integral unconsolidated affiliates 1,501



—

EBITDA (a) 200,806



140,411

Non-cash stock-based compensation 18,687



14,912

Acquisition and integration costs 1,761



1,883

Equity in (earnings) losses of non-integral unconsolidated affiliates (685)



2,683

Change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities (363)



2,758

Adjusted EBITDA $ 220,206



$ 162,647





(a) The calculation of EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2020 has been amended to conform to the current period's calculation of EBITDA.

Quanta Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Free Cash Flow and Other Non-GAAP Definitions

For the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021 and 2020

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow:

The non-GAAP measure of free cash flow, when used in connection with net cash provided by operating activities, is intended to provide useful information to investors and analysts as they evaluate Quanta's ability to generate the cash required to maintain and potentially expand its business. Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less net capital expenditures. Net capital expenditures is defined as capital expenditures less proceeds from the sale of property and equipment and from insurance settlements related to property and equipment. Management believes that free cash flow provides useful information to Quanta's investors because free cash flow is viewed by management as an important indicator of how much cash is provided or used by routine business operations, including the impact of net capital expenditures. Management uses this measure for capital allocation purposes as it is viewed as a measure of cash available to fund debt payments, acquire businesses, repurchase common stock, declare and pay dividends and transact other investing and financing activities. However, this measure should not be considered as an alternative to net cash provided by operating activities or other measures of performance that are derived in accordance with GAAP. The most comparable GAAP financial measure, net cash provided by operating activities, and information reconciling the GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures, are included below.



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2021

2020 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 125,613



$ 227,549

Less: Net capital expenditures:





Capital expenditures (83,486)



(68,109)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 7,230



4,988

Net capital expenditures (76,256)



(63,121)

Free Cash Flow $ 49,357



$ 164,428



Other Non-GAAP Definitions:

Days Sales Outstanding:

Days Sales Outstanding is calculated by using the sum of current accounts receivable, net of allowance (which includes retainage and unbilled balances), plus contract assets, less contract liabilities, and divided by average revenues per day during the quarter.

Total Liquidity:

Total liquidity includes Quanta's cash and cash equivalents and availability under Quanta's senior credit facility.

Quanta Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Estimated Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

Attributable to Common Stock

For the Full Year 2021

(In thousands, except per share information)

(Unaudited)

The following presents the non-GAAP measure of adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to common stock, which, when used in connection with diluted earnings per share attributable to common stock, is intended to provide useful information to investors and analysts as they evaluate Quanta's performance. Management believes that the exclusion of certain items from net income attributable to common stock enables it to more effectively evaluate Quanta's operations period over period and better identify operating trends that may not otherwise be apparent. However, this measure should not be considered as an alternative to diluted earnings per share attributable to common stock or other measures of performance that are derived in accordance with GAAP. As to certain of the items below, (i) non-cash stock-based compensation expense may vary due to acquisition activity, changes in the estimated fair value of performance-based awards, forfeiture rates, accelerated vesting and amounts granted; (ii) amortization of intangible assets is impacted by Quanta's acquisition activity, and therefore can vary from period to period; (iii) acquisition and integration costs vary period to period depending on the level of Quanta's acquisition activity; and (iv) change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities varies from period to period depending on the performance in post-acquisition periods of certain acquired businesses. Because adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to common stock, as defined, excludes some, but not all, items that affect net income attributable to common stock, adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to common stock as presented in this press release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. The most comparable GAAP financial measure, net income attributable to common stock, and information reconciling the GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures, are included below.



Estimated Range

Full Year Ending

December 31, 2021 Reconciliation of estimated adjusted net income attributable to common stock:





Net income attributable to common stock (as defined by GAAP) $ 468,600



$ 533,100

Non-cash stock-based compensation 82,700



82,700

Amortization of intangible assets 85,000



85,000

Acquisition and integration costs 3,700



3,700

Change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities (400)



(400)

Income tax impact of adjustments (a) (44,600)



(44,600)

Adjusted net income attributable to common stock $ 595,000



$ 659,500









Weighted average shares:





Weighted average shares outstanding for diluted and adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable

to common stock 144,400



144,400









Diluted earnings per share attributable to common stock and estimated adjusted diluted

earnings per share attributable to common stock:





Diluted earnings per share attributable to common stock $ 3.25



$ 3.69

Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to common stock $ 4.12



$ 4.57





(a) The income tax impact of adjustments that are subject to tax is determined using the incremental statutory tax rates of the jurisdictions to which each adjustment relates for the respective periods.

Quanta Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Estimated EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

For the Full Year 2021

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

The following table presents the non-GAAP financial measures of estimated EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, which, when used in connection with estimated net income attributable to common stock, is intended to provide useful information to investors and analysts as they evaluate Quanta's performance. EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, and adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA adjusted for certain other items as described below. Management believes that the exclusion of these items from net income attributable to common stock enables it to more effectively evaluate Quanta's operations period over period and to identify operating trends that might not be apparent when including the excluded items. However, these measures should not be considered as an alternative to net income attributable to common stock or other measures of performance that are derived in accordance with GAAP. As to certain of the items below, (i) non-cash stock-based compensation expense may vary due to acquisition activity, changes in the estimated fair value of performance-based awards, forfeiture rates, accelerated vesting and amounts granted; (ii) acquisition and integration costs vary period to period depending on the level of Quanta's acquisition activity; (iii) equity in (earnings) losses of non-integral unconsolidated affiliates can vary from period to period depending on the activity and financial performance of non-integral unconsolidated affiliates, including gain or loss on sales of investments accounted for using the equity method of accounting; and (iv) change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities varies from period to period depending on the performance in post-acquisition periods of certain acquired businesses. Because EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, as defined, exclude some, but not all, items that affect net income attributable to common stock, such measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. The most comparable GAAP financial measure, net income attributable to common stock, and information reconciling the GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures, are included below.



Estimated Range

Full Year Ending

December 31, 2021







Net income attributable to common stock (as defined by GAAP) $ 468,600



$ 533,100

Interest expense, net 48,000



49,000

Provision for income taxes 160,000



187,000

Depreciation expense 249,600



249,600

Amortization of intangible assets 85,000



85,000

Income taxes and depreciation included in equity in earnings of integral unconsolidated affiliates 7,800



7,800

EBITDA 1,019,000



1,111,500

Non-cash stock-based compensation 82,700



82,700

Acquisition and integration costs 3,700



3,700

Equity in (earnings) losses of non-integral unconsolidated affiliates (700)



(700)

Change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities (400)



(400)

Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,104,300



$ 1,196,800



Quanta Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Estimated Free Cash Flow

For the Full Year 2021

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

The non-GAAP measure of estimated free cash flow, when used in connection with estimated net cash provided by operating activities, is intended to provide useful information to investors and analysts as they evaluate Quanta's ability to generate the cash required to maintain and potentially expand its business. Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less net capital expenditures. Net capital expenditures is defined as capital expenditures less proceeds from the sale of property and equipment and from insurance settlements related to property and equipment. Management believes that free cash flow provides useful information to Quanta's investors because free cash flow is viewed by management as an important indicator of how much cash is provided or used by routine business operations, including the impact of net capital expenditures. Management uses this measure for capital allocation purposes as it is viewed as a measure of cash available to fund debt payments, acquire businesses, repurchase common stock, declare and pay dividends and transact other investing and financing activities. However, this measure should not be considered as an alternative to net cash provided by operating activities or other measures of performance that are derived in accordance with GAAP. The most comparable GAAP financial measure, net cash provided by operating activities, and information reconciling the GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures, are included below.



Estimated Range

Full Year Ending

December 31, 2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 725,000



$ 925,000

Less: Net capital expenditures (325,000)



(325,000)

Free Cash Flow $ 400,000



$ 600,000



