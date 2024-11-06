QUANTA SERVICES TO PARTICIPATE IN INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR CONFERENCES

Quanta Services, Inc.

Nov 06, 2024, 06:55 ET

HOUSTON, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE: PWR) announced today that company management will participate in two institutional investor conferences during the fourth quarter of 2024; the Baird Global Industrial Conference and the UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference. 

Duke Austin, Chief Executive Officer and Jayshree Desai, Chief Financial Officer, will meet with institutional investors during the conference on Nov. 13, 2024. Mr. Austin and Ms. Desai will also participate in a fireside chat hosted by Baird research analyst Justin Hauke on the same day at 8:30 a.m. Central time, which will only be available to Baird's clients.

Duke Austin, Chief Executive Officer and Jayshree Desai, Chief Financial Officer, will meet with institutional investors during the conference on Dec. 3, 2024. Mr. Austin and Ms. Desai will also participate in a fireside chat hosted by UBS research analyst Steve Fisher on the same day at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time, which will be broadcast live over the Internet. Live webcast links and archived replays of this presentation will be available in the "News & Events" area of the Investor Relations section of Quanta's website (https://investors.quantaservices.com/news-events).

About Quanta Services
Quanta is an industry leader in providing specialized infrastructure solutions to the utility, renewable energy, technology, communications, pipeline and energy industries. Quanta's comprehensive services include designing, installing, repairing and maintaining energy and communications infrastructure. With operations throughout the United States, Canada, Australia and select other international markets, Quanta has the manpower, resources and expertise to safely complete projects that are local, regional, national or international in scope. For more information, visit www.quantaservices.com.

Kip Rupp, CFA, IRC
Sean Eastman
Quanta Services, Inc.
(713) 629-7600      

