QUANTA SERVICES TO PARTICIPATE IN THE UBS GLOBAL INDUSTRIALS AND TRANSPORTATION CONFERENCE

HOUSTON, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) announced today that company management will participate in the UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference. Duke Austin, Chief Executive Officer and Jayshree Desai, Chief Financial Officer, will meet with institutional investors during the conference on Dec. 2, 2025. Mr. Austin and Ms. Desai will also participate in a fireside chat hosted by UBS research analyst Steve Fisher on the same day at 10:30 a.m. Eastern time, which will be broadcast live over the Internet. Live webcast links and archived replays of this presentation will be available in the "News & Events" area of the Investor Relations section of Quanta's website (https://investors.quantaservices.com/news-events).

About Quanta Services
Quanta is an industry leader in providing specialized infrastructure solutions to the utility, renewable energy, technology, communications, pipeline and energy industries. Quanta's comprehensive services include designing, installing, repairing and maintaining energy and communications infrastructure. With operations throughout the United States, Canada, Australia and select other international markets, Quanta has the manpower, resources and expertise to safely complete projects that are local, regional, national or international in scope. For more information, visit www.quantaservices.com.

