Quanta Services to Present at Several Institutional Investor Conferences in May and June

KeyBanc Capital Markets' Industrials & Basic Materials Conference

Duke Austin, Chief Executive Officer, Derrick Jensen, Chief Financial Officer and Kip Rupp, Vice President – Investor Relations, will meet with institutional investors at the conference on Wednesday, May 30, 2018. There is no formal presentation at the conference.

Deutsche Bank Global Industrials & Materials Summit

Kip Rupp, Vice President - Investor Relations, will meet with institutional investors at the conference and will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at 1:25 p.m. Central time.

Stifel 2018 Cross Sector Insight Conference

Duke Austin, Chief Executive Officer and Derrick Jensen, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, June 13, 2018 at 8:35 a.m. Eastern time and will meet with institutional investors at the conference.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services is a leading specialized contracting services company, delivering infrastructure solutions for the electric power, oil and gas and communications industries. Quanta's comprehensive services include designing, installing, repairing and maintaining energy and communications infrastructure. With operations throughout the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia and select other international markets, Quanta has the manpower, resources and expertise to safely complete projects that are local, regional, national or international in scope. For more information, visit www.quantaservices.com.

