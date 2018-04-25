Quanta Successfully Completes Pilot Treatments in France

The treatments took place over a two-week period with five patients in Hôpital Necker, Paris. The treatments were led by French nurses who were trained by Quanta. These initial treatments in France were in addition to the ongoing pilot study in the UK, which has so far resulted in more than 1,400 successful patient treatments.

SC+ performed consistently across all treatments, with results demonstrating both the safety and efficacy of SC+, with positive clinical and technical performance. There were no significant usability issues and no device-related adverse events to report. Initial feedback from French medical professionals was that they saw a clear benefit in the ease of use of SC+ and voiced an interest to start commercial introduction of the system in France.

Quanta will continue to expand international pilot activities and increase the availability of SC+ for patients throughout the UK and France ahead of commercial launch later this year.

John E. Milad, Chief Executive Officer of Quanta, commented: "We are very pleased to announce the completion of our first successful treatments in France. This is a milestone for Quanta, as it's the first time we have treated patients outside the UK. More importantly, this is yet another positive step towards fulfilling our mission to empower dialysis patients around the world by giving them the tools to take control of their lives. We are proud that SC+ has now successfully completed over 1,400 patient treatments and we are looking forward to making SC+ available to more patients."

Dr. Touam, the Principal Investigator for the first French pilot treatments added: "In France, patients are willing to change their treatment behaviour if they can improve the quality of their life. SC+ is an innovative machine that offers patients greater flexibility in their lives, whilst not compromising on the quality of the treatment they are receiving. I am excited by the step change this could make to dialysis treatment."

SC+ is a unique small, simple and powerful haemodialysis system that supports patients across the continuum of care, from the clinic to the home. SC+ provides clinical efficacy and high flow rates compatible with traditional treatment regimens used in-centre. The innovative and patented technology behind SC+ is based on a design breakthrough that allows all dialysate fluid management to be conducted on a small, lightweight, disposable cartridge. The small form factor and simple-to-use design are intended to enable a broader range of users across a wide range of settings.

Quanta aims to improve the lives of dialysis patients by providing advanced haemodialysis solutions for use both in the clinic and the home. Quanta's lead product SC+ is designed to empower dialysis patients by giving them greater flexibility, convenience and control over the delivery of their life-sustaining renal replacement therapy. Quanta is based in Alcester, UK, and was founded in 2008 as a spin out from IMI plc. The company has attracted funding from a group of leading investors, including: Stage Capital (formerly NBGI Ventures), Wellington Partners, Seroba Life Sciences, b-to-v Partners, ALIAD, CITA, Seventure Partners and Kuwait Life Sciences Company, as well as founding partner IMI plc.

