QuantalRF CPL Antenna Models Added to Synopsys Simulation Component Libraries

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CES — QuantalRF, the pioneering developer of RF semiconductor and antenna solutions, today announced its DockOn® antennas are now available in Ansys HFSS™ high frequency electromagnetic software component libraries — now part of the Synopsys line of simulation and analysis solutions. This inclusion into HFSS gives RF engineers access to QuantalRF's antenna models, enabling faster, more predictively accurate system-level simulations, and accelerating their wireless design cycles.

QuantalRF's DockOn antennas, built on its patented compound planar loop (CPL) technology, deliver high power efficiency up to 90% and provide excellent omnidirectional radiation patterns for reliable performance and stable connectivity. They also offer unprecedented antenna isolation, a key coexistence parameter for MIMO system performance. Available DockOn antennas focus on Wi-Fi mobile and access-point applications, while future antenna models will target GNSS, UWB, ISM and 5G standards. Their ultra-small footprint can be printed directly onto standard PCBs, making these antennas ideal for Wi-Fi access points, wearables, smart home devices, smart meters, and ultra-low power IoT nodes.

Within HFSS component libraries, the QuantalRF antenna models are fully scalable, allowing engineers to modify and adapt them to their specific use case. This flexibility supports both antenna design and system-level integration, enabling teams to implement the models in a variety of form factors and configurations. Engineers can import the antennas as black-box external components for system simulations or request services from QuantalRF to use them as modifiable embedded solutions.

"RF design cycles are under increasing pressure to meet performance specifications, accelerate timelines, and optimize costs," said Dave Aichele, EVP of sales and business development at QuantalRF. "By integrating our antennas into HFSS, we make it easy for engineers to simulate and iterate their antenna designs for optimal performance in end customer systems. This ultimately accelerates their time-to-market, while allowing them to see the impressive performance benefits, particularly the antenna's high power efficiency, omnidirection pattern and excellent isolation."

"Adding innovative products, like QuantalRF's antennas, strengthens the breadth of our component libraries," said Sara Louie, Principal Product Manager at Synopsys. "It also reinforces our commitment to delivering holistic system design solutions that accelerate time-to-solution for engineering teams."

QuantalRF is transforming the RF signal chain for wireless communications to deliver an unmatched user experience. Its ultra-compact, highly configurable front-end ICs and extremely efficient antennas substantially improve area, cost, power, and overall performance. Headquartered in Zürich, Switzerland, with R&D centers in the USA and Sweden, QuantalRF has an extensive portfolio of over 200 patents. For more information, visit www.quantalRF.com.

This announcement contains forward-looking statements that reflect our current expectations and projections about future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. A non-exclusive list of risk factors may be found on our website at www.quantalRF.com/forward-looking-statement.

