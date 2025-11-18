QuantalX Receives FDA De Novo Clearance for Delphi-MD, Establishing a New Modality of Brain Function Assessment

"By unlocking direct insight into how the brain is functioning, Delphi-MD gives clinicians an essential piece of the brain evaluation puzzle alongside existing tools," said Dr. Iftach Dolev, CEO and co-founder of QuantalX. "Delphi-MD is the first device cleared to deliver direct magnetic brain and measure the evoked responses across key brain network hubs. It incorporates a unique normative database, providing physicians with a comprehensive and age-dependent benchmark for assessing brain health. This milestone accelerates our mission to make precise, non-invasive neuro-functional assessment accessible in everyday care and to redefine how brain health is evaluated."

QuantalX's Delphi-MD combines a simple, non-invasive system of direct Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) with electroencephalography (EEG). The EEG sensor array "cap" is fitted on a patient's head and radiation-free magnetic stimulation creates an image of brain network function, controlled and analyzed by intelligent software. The software then gives clinicians a benchmarked comparison with a proprietary, FDA-cleared normative database of healthy adult brains of the same approximate age. The time from scan to report takes under an hour.

With Delphi-MD, QuantalX is the first to combine TMS and EEG in an accessible device that produces clinically practical insights that are interpretable by a physician at a variety of clinical settings. Unlike traditional imaging, Delphi-MD's functional neuro-imaging (FNI) technology provides new access into brain function including direct, causal insights.

"We are honored to work with the talented team at QuantalX and use Delphi-MD in our landmark ongoing study, the BrainHealth Project," said Sandra Bond Chapman, PhD, Chief Director of the Center for BrainHealth at University of Texas at Dallas and Co-leader of the BrainHealth Project. "Direct and objective assessment of brain health is a critical element in the diagnostic process. The system can be an important and informative tool to measure brain health."

The Delphi-MD system offers a cost-effective, ready-to-use solution that requires no specialized infrastructure and keeps operational costs low in clinical environments. Delphi-MD is currently in use for clinical research studies at Massachusetts General-Brigham; the University of Pennsylvania Traumatic Brain Injury Clinical Research Center; University of Illinois, Chicago; and the University of California, San Francisco Pain Management Center.

"The Delphi-MD approach uses EEG evoked potentials triggered by transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS-EEG), and is an exciting technological breakthrough with potential applications across a broad range of neurologic disorders," said Ramon Diaz-Arrastia, MD, PhD, Director of the Traumatic Brain Injury Clinical Research Center at Penn Medicine.

The De Novo authorization follows QuantalX's prior CE-MDR approval in Europe.

The system is now being deployed commercially in a number of medical centers in the US and Europe.

Separate to the recent de novo clearance, FDA has also granted the Delphi-MDTM Breakthrough Device designation for detection of stroke and dementia, and detection and treatment prediction for NPH (Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus). The Delphi-MD TM is investigational for these conditions in further support of the company's mission.

