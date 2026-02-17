Quantara AI Launches Industry's First Persistent AI-Powered Cyber Risk Solution

Unifying Threat Intelligence and Business Impact to Quantify the 1% of Cyber Risks That Truly Matter

BOISE, Idaho, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantara AI today announced the general availability of its AI-powered Cyber Risk Intelligence platform, purpose-built to help enterprises continuously identify and quantify the small fraction of cyber exposures that account for the majority of financial risk.

Unlike traditional, point-in-time cyber risk assessments, Quantara AI delivers a persistent, always-on approach to Cyber Risk Quantification (CRQ), unifying threat intelligence, business context, and financial impact into a single system of record for CISOs, executives, and boards.

Quantara AI: Financial Dashboard for Cyber Risk

The Market Shift: Toward AI-First Cyber Resilience

Traditional manual risk modeling has left enterprises trapped in a cycle of "static snapshots", point-in-time assessments that are outdated the moment they are finalized. Industry analysts, including IDC, predict a fundamental shift toward automated, predictive intelligence. By 2028, IDC estimates that 40% of enterprises will adopt AI-powered cyber risk quantification (CRQ) platforms to translate security metrics into financial exposure for budgeting and investment decisions.

This shift reflects a broader demand from boards and executive leadership for defensible, financially grounded cyber risk insights that can support real business decisions.

The Problem: Static Risk Models in a Dynamic Threat Landscape

Enterprises are currently trapped in a cycle of manual risk modeling that cannot scale. Quantara AI addresses the primary failures of these legacy methods:

Organizations spend heavily on point-in-time assessments that are outdated the moment they are finalized. Disconnected GRC: Compliance frameworks typically exist in a vacuum, ignoring the live threat landscape and actual business telemetry.

Compliance frameworks typically exist in a vacuum, ignoring the live threat landscape and actual business telemetry. Noise vs. Materiality: Traditional vulnerability programs prioritize technical severity without understanding which specific gaps drive material financial loss.

As a result, security teams are forced to make high-stakes decisions without a clear understanding of which risks truly matter.

The Solution: An Always-On Cyber Risk Intelligence

Quantara AI is the first platform designed to continuously unify threat intelligence, industry losses, business context, and financial risk modeling in a single, always-on system. The platform focuses on three core capabilities:

Continuous Threat and Business Context

Quantara AI correlates near real-time threat activity with the specific applications, data, and business processes at risk, incorporating adversary behavior and attack paths to surface the top 1% of exposures most likely to drive material loss.

Using probabilistic modeling, the platform translates cyber exposure into financial loss estimates and Value at Risk (VaR), while quantifying Risk Reduction Impact (RRI) to show how security investments reduce risk per dollar spent.

Using probabilistic modeling, the platform translates cyber exposure into financial loss estimates and Value at Risk (VaR), while quantifying Risk Reduction Impact (RRI) to show how security investments reduce risk per dollar spent. Executive-Ready AI Outcomes

Quantara AI delivers board-ready reporting, natural-language risk insights, and automated mappings to regulatory and disclosure requirements, enabling faster, clearer, and more defensible cyber risk decisions.

"In reality, only a small fraction of cyber exposures account for the majority of potential financial loss," said Harish Barnela, Founder and CEO of Quantara AI. "Quantara AI was built to continuously quantify the 1% that matters—so leaders can cut through the noise and make confident, financially grounded decisions as conditions change."

Setting a New Standard for Cyber Risk Decision Making

By providing real-time persistent analysis, Quantara AI helps the enterprise make faster, smarter security and risk decisions. The solution is designed to phase out obsolete manual processes, including:

Consultant-led, manual CRQ and spreadsheet-based risk modeling.

and spreadsheet-based risk modeling. Legacy GRC platforms that lack live threat and telemetry integration.

that lack live threat and telemetry integration. Static Vulnerability Management that lacks business-criticality context.

that lacks business-criticality context. Manual Board Reporting that takes weeks of human effort to compile.

Quantara AI is available now for enterprise customers, MSSPs, and vCISOs. To request a demonstration, visit www.quantara.ai.

About Quantara AI

Quantara AI is an AI-powered cyber risk intelligence company. By delivering persistent, integrated risk analysis, Quantara AI enables organizations to identify, quantify, and prioritize material cyber risk in near real-time, aligning security spend with actual business outcomes.

