Quantasy CEO Will Campbell Joins ThinkLA Board of Directors

Campbell a native Angeleno seeks to help the organization innovate and strengthen community

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move that underscores the convergence of creativity and innovation in Southern California's marketing landscape, Will Campbell, CEO of Quantasy & Associates, LLC, has been appointed to the Board of Directors of ThinkLA. This appointment heralds a new chapter in ThinkLA's mission to cement Los Angeles' status as a global hub for marketing excellence and innovation.

Will Campbell

ThinkLA, a nonprofit trade association founded through the merger of the Los Angeles Advertising Agencies Association, the Ad Club of Los Angeles, and the Magazine Representatives Association in July 2006, is dedicated to fostering growth and promoting the intellectual infrastructure of creativity within the Southern California marketing community.

Will Campbell brings to the ThinkLA Board a wealth of experience and a proven track record of leadership and innovation in marketing and media. Under his guidance, Quantasy has emerged as a leading creative agency that seamlessly blends marketing strategies with culture and innovation, helping brands build bridges with their audiences in meaningful ways.

Will Campbell, who was raised in Southern California has a deep passion for seeing Los Angeles flourish. "I am honored to join ThinkLA's Board of Directors and contribute to its mission of connecting and inspiring the marketing community in Southern California," said Will Campbell. "ThinkLA's commitment to promoting diversity, innovation, and influence aligns perfectly with our values at Quantasy & Associates. Together, I believe we can create unparalleled opportunities for growth, learning, and creativity."

Through dynamic thought-leadership programs, quality networking opportunities, and a steadfast commitment to diversity and innovation, ThinkLA has established itself as the premier resource for the advertising, marketing, and media industries in Southern California. Will Campbell's appointment is expected to further these goals, bringing fresh perspectives and insights to the organization's efforts to champion Southern California as the birthplace of the world's most innovative marketing work.

Building a Community with ThinkLA

Quantasy's membership with ThinkLA also opens up a wealth of opportunities for Quantasy employees. By participating in ThinkLA's dynamic events and community-building efforts, Quantasy team members will gain access to professional development, industry insights, and engagement opportunities with other member organizations.

This partnership represents a unique opportunity to further foster a culture of continuous learning and innovation among our team, ensuring our employees are at the forefront of industry advancements and best practices. "With Will now being part of ThinkLA's board we are able to further impact the Southern California marketing community, and at the same time bring invaluable experiences and opportunities back to our team" says David Rodriguez, General Manager at Quantasy & Associates. "I am excited about the collaborative potential this opens up for us and the ways in which it will enrich our teams' professional journeys."

With Will Campbell's appointment and ThinkLA and Quantasy joining forces, the Southern California marketing community stands on the brink of a new era of creativity and innovation. Together, they will work to build a legacy for future leaders in the industry, fostering a community where every voice can be heard, and every idea has the potential to spark change.

For more information about ThinkLA and its initiatives, please visit www.thinkla.org

About Quantasy:

Quantasy is a fully integrated brand agency obsessed with where society is heading. Named by Ad Age as Small Agency of the Year, Quantasy is made up of 100 employees and operates on the principal that the most impactful work happens when worlds come together; science and imagination, old and new, east and west - Quantasy brings these intersections to life for clients, building bridges that build their businesses. Our client roster and award winning work span Fortune 500 companies, high growth start-ups and civic leaders including American Honda, Spotify, Google, Kevin Hart and others. For additional information, please visit www.quantasy.com

Contact:

Kadian Nunes

[email protected]

SOURCE Quantasy + Associates