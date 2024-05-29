Quantcast Launches Innovative Advertising Platform, Inviting Agencies and Advertisers of All Sizes to the Open Web

Quantcast's Self-Serve Platform Unlocks the Open Internet for All Independent Agencies and Advertisers, Marking a New Era in Programmatic Advertising

SAN FRANCISCO, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantcast, a leader in applying artificial intelligence (AI) to programmatic advertising, has launched a self-serve platform designed to simplify advertising on the open internet for independent agencies and advertisers. This initiative empowers businesses of all sizes to tap into new audiences, offering tools and insights previously available only to the largest ad spenders.

Quantcast's new product provides a solution to the evolving digital marketing landscape, where privacy concerns are phasing out traditional cookie-based advertising methods. The new platform enables a smooth shift to cookieless advertising, helping independent agencies and advertisers stay competitive and effective in their marketing efforts.

Key features of the new self-serve technology include:

AI-Driven Insights : Users gain access to award-winning AI and machine learning capabilities, enabling the high-performance advertising that has established Quantcast as a leader in the field.

Simplified Campaign Management : The intuitive interface makes programmatic advertising accessible to all, allowing for easy campaign setup, management, and analysis.

Comprehensive Cookieless Solutions: The platform provides innovative and proven measurement and targeting solutions that do not rely on third-party cookies.

"Today's legacy DSPs are too complex, too time-consuming, and too dependent on third-party cookies," said Konrad Feldman, CEO of Quantcast. "Our goal is to empower businesses of all sizes to effectively reach their audiences, bringing the simplicity and efficiency of the walled gardens to the expansive and diverse open internet. There is a huge opportunity for marketers to improve their advertising performance and drive meaningful results."

While many small and midsize businesses are adept at utilizing social media ad platforms to reach potential customers, this launch provides the same straightforward access to the open web, where consumers spend the majority of their time.

"As an independent agency, we rely on Quantcast for their robust audience insights and superior performance," said Riley Mackey, Associate Media Director of Charts+Darts. "With the platform, we've achieved outstanding results for our client Yokohama. In our first cookieless campaign, we helped them achieve their most efficient quarter yet by doubling audience reach while lowering CPA by 46 percent, and decreasing the cost per incremental visit by 55 percent."

The self-serve platform is available effective immediately, with Quantcast offering dedicated support to help new users maximize its benefits. Independent agencies and advertisers looking to thrive in the new era of digital advertising are encouraged to sign up and explore the capabilities of Quantcast's latest innovation.

About Quantcast

Quantcast is a pioneer in programmatic advertising and leader in applying AI to the digital advertising landscape. Founded in 2006, the company's mission is to radically simplify advertising on the open internet. Brands and agencies of all sizes use the award-winning Quantcast Advertising Platform to plan, activate, and measure impactful campaigns based on real-time data.

