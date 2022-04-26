Quantela CEO, Amr Salem Accepted into Forbes Technology Council

BURLINGTON, Mass., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amr Salem, the Chief Executive Officer, and Board Member of Quantela Inc. – a pioneer in digital infrastructure and outcomes business models - has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.

Amr was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

Amr Salem, CEO and Board Member, Quantela

"We are honored to welcome Amr into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Amr has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Amr will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Amr will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

"I'm honored to be selected for the Forbes Technology Council and to have the opportunity to leverage such a prestigious platform and network of peers to push the boundaries of urban digitization, and importantly, the outcomes that technology can empower cities and communities to achieve," said Amr Salem, Chief Executive Officer, Quantela.

About Quantela Inc.:

Quantela Inc. founded in 2015, is a technology company that offers outcomes business models through the digitization of urban infrastructure. Unlike other technology companies, we tailor our offerings (what we can digitize) and the business model (how we partner with our customer to deliver that digitization) to drive measurable impact where our customers need it most. Today, working with cities and towns; utilities, and public venues, our team of 400+ experts offer a vast array of outcomes business models through technologies like digital advertising, smart lighting, smart traffic, and digitized citizen services. We are supported by our key investors, Digital Alpha, a leading alterative asset manager focused on Digital infrastructure; and Energy Impact Partners, a global investment platform leading the transition to a sustainable energy future. The company is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts in the Unites States of America with offices across Europe, and Asia. To learn more about Quantela, visit www.quantela.com.

Media Contacts:

Gill Fleming

Vice President, Marketing, Quantela Inc.

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +971 508 399 362 (based in Dubai, UAE)

SOURCE Quantela