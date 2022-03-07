Quantela, Digital Alpha, and Liquid Outdoor Partner on $15m Project to Create Digital Signage Network Across Multiple US Lifestyle Developments.

BURLINGTON, Mass. and NEW YORK, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital infrastructure leader, Quantela Inc. and leading boutique outdoor advertising company, Liquid Outdoor jointly announce today a new partnership to create a complete digital signage solution to expand Liquid's lifestyle network.

Liquid Outdoors' digital kiosks in situ at River Landing, Miami River's first mix-use dining and shopping destination. Liquid Outdoors' digital kiosks in situ at The Pointe, one of Orlando's premier nightlife destinations

Quantela will supply full program management and the technology platform to manage and monitor data captured across Liquid's digital US lifestyle portfolio. Through an outcomes-based financing model, with support from key investor Digital Alpha, Quantela will additionally provide the initial $15m capital required for the project - and further expansion opportunities - which will be returned through shared advertising revenue over the term of the deal.

The data and analytics generated by the Quantela platform will help to drive environmental efficiencies, reduce operational costs, and unlock new revenue opportunities along the entire lifestyle network. As part of the deal, Liquid will become one of Quantela's preferred digital advertising partners for future US smart city-based projects.

"At Quantela, our data-driven solutions are focused on driving greater economic, social and environmental benefit for all. In this case, our platform adds value for the commercial developers, the advertisers and the citizens and visitors engaging with the digital kiosks. We're privileged to support Liquid in such a holistic way and look forward to our ongoing partnership," said Amr Salem, Chief Executive Officer, Quantela.

"This powerful, strategic partnership will allow Liquid to quickly scale our national network of interactive digital media assets," says Managing Partner, Paul Ducharme. "The project management and financial resources committed by Quantela will boost our capabilities and efficiencies as we continue to pioneer the mixed-use space, creating tremendous opportunities for both our advertising and real-estate partners."

"Digital Alpha is excited to continue supporting Quantela's rapid growth through its investment in outcome-based financing opportunities with Liquid Outdoor Media. The partnership of Quantela, Digital Alpha, and Liquid Outdoor Media offers a truly unique combination of technology, financing, and advertising capability to the market, to deliver new solutions at a scale and pace that would otherwise not be possible. In addition, the solution also helps drive positive environmental and social benefits, that are important factors to track in any investment," said Rick Shrotri, Managing Partner, Digital Alpha.

Quantela Inc. founded in 2015, is a technology company that offers outcomes business models through the digitization of urban infrastructure. Unlike other technology companies, we tailor our offerings (what we can digitize) and the business model (how we partner with our customer to deliver that digitization) to drive measurable impact where our customers need it most. Today, working with cities and towns; utilities, and public venues, our team of 400+ experts offer a vast array of outcomes business models through technologies like digital advertising, smart lighting, smart traffic, and digitized citizen services. We are supported by our key investors, Digital Alpha, a leading alterative asset manager focused on Digital infrastructure, and Energy Impact Partners, a global investment platform leading the transition to a sustainable energy future. The company is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, in the Unites States of America, with offices across Europe and Asia.

Liquid Outdoor Media is a technology-focused, boutique national out-of-home advertising company consisting of static and digital billboards, place-based media, street furniture, and digital interactive smart kiosks. Since 2008, Liquid Outdoor has been developing successful projects in both public and private spaces that generate significant ancillary income for its partners. Headquartered in Manhattan, and with regional offices in Miami, FL, Los Angeles, CA, Katonah, NY, and Princeton, NJ, Liquid has a talented team that prides itself on offering unique media assets with exceptional customer service.

Digital Alpha Advisors, LLC is an investment firm focused on digital infrastructure and services required by the digital economy with total assets under management of over $1.5b. The firm has a strategic collaboration agreement with Cisco Systems, Inc. As part of this agreement, Digital Alpha has preferred access to Cisco's pipeline of commercial opportunities requiring equity financing. In addition, Digital Alpha has cultivated strategic partnerships with other Silicon Valley technology leaders, with whom it has already executed deals. Digital Alpha believes that it is the first firm focused on making private equity investments in the significant growth opportunities required to underpin the Digital Economy, including smart cities, next generation broadband networks, and enterprise data management and communication solutions. Digital Alpha was founded in 2017 by Rick Shrotri, former Head of the Global Infrastructure Funds (GIF) team at Cisco, and closed its latest Fund – Digital Alpha Fund II, LP – in early 2021. For more information, please visit www.digitalalpha.net.

