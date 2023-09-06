Quantela's Data-Driven Innovation Powers a Revolutionary DOOH Network for Bowling Entertainment Across 1,000 Centers in the US

BILLERICA, Mass., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantela, an urban infrastructure and data analytics provider, announces transforming the landscape of the bowling entertainment industry in partnership with Strike Ten Entertainment (STE) and the Bowling Proprietors' Association of America (BPAA). Together, they introduce the groundbreaking Bowling Center TV (BCTV), a state-of-the-art digital-out-of-home (DOOH) television network spanning a vast national footprint across 1,000 bowling centers in the US.

BCTV is designed to transform bowling center entertainment, revolutionize the way audiences engage with this popular sport, and how brands engage with those audiences. At each bowling center, strategically positioned BCTV displays are designed to surround the consumer and create engagement throughout the duration of their visits. The goal of the BCTV project is to have 12,000 displays in operation, providing an immersive and dynamic experience for all.

Quantela's data platform empowers STE with insights derived from the complex data generated by this large BCTV network, by tracking and analyzing data from multiple siloed IoT and IT sources like sales, audience, displays, cameras, content, and more.

Amr Salem, CEO of Quantela, remarked, "Leveraging our proprietary data platform, we were able to add substantial value to the BCTV project by offering instant access to a wealth of data at every stage of the advertising sale and playout process. This is reinforced by automated alerts, health and monitoring reports, and executive dashboards. BCTV represents the latest testament to Quantela's significant impact on the out-of-home media industry."

Prior to the BCTV project, Quantela initiated several significant ventures, including partnerships with industry key players like Starlite Media and Liquid Outdoor. With Starlite, a leading retail media network, Quantela's platform provides insights into consumer behavior, preferences, and buying patterns, which will help Starlite develop highly targeted and personalized campaigns that drive sales outcomes and increase brand awareness. Additionally, last year Quantela joined forces with Liquid Outdoor, a prominent boutique outdoor advertising company, to create a comprehensive digital signage solution that expands Liquid's lifestyle network. Quantela is currently supplying full program management and a robust technology platform to oversee and monitor data captured across Liquid's extensive US lifestyle portfolio.

Quantela Inc., founded in 2015, is a technology company that offers end-to-end infrastructure digitization solutions leveraging our proprietary data platform. Quantela offers solutions for smart cities, utilities, and large public venues, with an innovative outcomes-based business model reducing the risk for our customers. Our team of 300+ experts offers a vast array of solutions like smart lighting, smart traffic, location insights, digitized land records management, and digitized citizen services. We are supported by our key investors, Digital Alpha, a leading alternative asset manager focused on digital infrastructure; and Energy Impact Partners, a global investment platform leading the transition to a sustainable energy future. The Company is headquartered in Massachusetts with offices across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

