Quantexa CEO Vishal Marria Wins 'Developing Entrepreneur' Award at Enterprise Awards 2018

LONDON, June 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Vishal Marria, CEO of big data specialist Quantexa, wins Developing Entrepreneur at the Enterprise Awards 2018.

'Developing Entrepreneur' Winner

In its eighth year running, the Enterprise Awards has been dubbed "The Oscars of the Technology Industry" and recognises some of the UK's most exciting entrepreneurs and ventures on the tech scene at all stages of growth - from pre-revenue start-ups to large businesses. It uniquely focuses on the achievements of founders, with applicants judged on a number of factors including vision, growth, innovation, funding, use of capital, use of resources, strategy, execution, ambition and determination to succeed.

Quantexa's Vishal Marria now joins the Enterprise Awards' impressive winners list, which in past years has included the founders of British unicorns FanDuel and Transferwise. The "Developing Entrepreneur" recognises excellence from leaders of businesses in the £3-10 million range.

Commenting on the award, Vishal Marria says, "While this is an entrepreneur award, I would not have achieved this without an exceptional team behind me. I am proud of what we have achieved and being recognised for such a prestigious award only inspires us to do more. This is a huge success to Quantexa."

Founded in 2016, Quantexa has seen exponential growth, boasting an impressive client list including HSBC and Shell. Today, it has over 90 employees and several international offices, including the recent opening of its Data Analytics Centre of Excellence in Boston.

Details about the Enterprise Awards and the list of winners in all categories are available at http://www.enterprise-awards.co.uk/.

