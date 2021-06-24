Quantgene Expands Their Leadership By Hiring David Herrmann as Chief Commercial Officer

LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantgene , a Santa Monica, CA and Berlin, Germany-based biotechnology, cloud and AI company, announced today the hire of David Herrmann as Chief Commercial Officer. Herrmann previously served as the Global Head of Digital Solutions at Johnson & Johnson Medtech, as well as CEO of C-SATS, a Johnson & Johnson software company in the digital healthcare data and AI space. With a rich portfolio of experience in building businesses and launching medical technologies, Herrmann brings a proven track record of healthcare leadership to the Quantgene team.

"We are expanding our leadership team with the healthcare industry's best talent to prepare for the next phase of growth," stated Johannes Bhakdi, CEO of Quantgene. "Hiring Dave is another example of industry-leading executives joining Quantgene to deliver our vision to transform medicine."

Quantgene's mission is to extend the healthy human lifespan by a decade within a decade. The company plans to achieve this by combining deep genomic, cloud and artificial intelligence technologies with new preventative care systems to better protect patients against deadly diseases like cancer. With $23MM in capital raised, the company achieved cash flow positivity and rapid growth in early 2021, while securing top industry talent. Quantgene's flagship precision genomics system, Serenity , and its ongoing Halo feasibility study , continue to redefine the possibilities for precision genomics and set new industry standards.

"Quantgene is a company with a bold and inspiring mission, and is well positioned with its technology and partners to be a leader in the precision medicine space. I'm excited to be a part of building this future for doctors and patients," said Herrmann.

"We are thoughtfully building a team to bring Quantgene to the next level," explained Johannes Bhakdi. "Quantgene's leaders are rising to our mission to detect all cancers at much earlier stages to protect and extend the lives of all of us."

About Quantgene

Over the last six years, Quantgene has emerged as a technology leader in single-molecule precision sequencing and the genomics-based detection of cancer at early stages. Based in Los Angeles, CA and Berlin, Germany, this biotech startup is building the future of medicine by combining Deep Genomics, Cloud and AI to deliver the next level of precision preventative medicine. Learn more at Quantgene.com .

