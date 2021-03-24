Quantgene Introduces COVID RESOLVE: Lower Pricing on Their Industry-Leading Same Day COVID Testing Solution For High-Volume Entertainment Productions And Employers

Over the last nine months, Quantgene's COVID PROTECT has emerged as the nations' leading COVID testing system with guaranteed same day or 24 hour RT-PCR results from sample collection to certified laboratory reports. Quantgene secured its leadership position in COVID testing by vertically and horizontally integrating the entire registration, collection, laboratory processing, validation, and reporting process through a combination of advanced genomics, cloud, and AI technologies.

Over the last nine months, Quantgene's COVID PROTECT has emerged as thenations' leading COVID testing system with guaranteed same day or 24 hourRT-PCR results from sample collection to certified laboratory reports.

COVID PROTECT is available in most US states and is a full-service, turnkey solution including collection services, risk mitigation, and same-day sample processing. The solution is widely used by world-leading production studios and high-stakes back-to-work businesses. COVID PROTECT's track record illustrates why it has become a go-to solution in COVID testing:

- Close to 100,000 RT-PCR tests administered for high-stakes entertainment productions.

- 24 hour reporting rate of >99.5% across all samples.

- Optimized false-positive prevention protocols to keep productions and workforces operating without unnecessary shut-downs.

- The speed and quality of COVID PROTECT have saved movie productions and employers an estimated $45,000,000 in avoided shutdowns, compared to the average COVID testing vendor.

- Custom built programs for productions including dedicated mobile laboratory units and full-service high-touch plans.

Previous clients of Quantgene's COVID testing solutions, ZD Concierge Services, have commented "Quantgene is by far the most competent, reliable, prepared, professional, easy to utilize, and thoroughly enjoyable company I found in my search of every COVID testing company in SoCal. I honestly would love anyone and everyone to be using their services, as we would be in a better place if that happened."

The new COVID RESOLVE program was developed in close collaboration with leading movie studios and employers to address the need for wider adoption of Quantgene's COVID PROTECT. It introduces significantly lower per-sample prices at higher monthly testing volumes. The program now allows partners to recognize sample volume across multiple productions, offices, and locations as long as they are managed by a single studio or employer. COVID RESOLVE allows large studios and employers to lower per-sample costs by as much as 50%.

"COVID PROTECT is known among leading studios and employers as the unrivaled gold standard in COVID testing, saving millions of dollars in COVID damages compared to alternatives. We are excited to introduce the COVID RESOLVE program and are looking forward to deploying our COVID risk-mitigation solutions more broadly, replace sub-par solutions and keep our partners safer.", says Jo Bhakdi, CEO of Quantgene.

For more information, please visit https://www.quantgene.com/covid-protect

About Quantgene

Quantgene, a Los Angeles, CA and Berlin, Germany based biotech startup, is building the future of medicine by combining Deep Genomics, Cloud and AI to deliver the next level of precision preventative medicine.

With $20MM in capital raised, Quantgene has achieved cash flow positivity and rapid growth in record time. Its genomics platforms and business model innovations continue to redefine precision medicine and set new industry standards.

By delivering the world's most advanced genomics, cloud and AI technologies, Quantgene is moving closer to its goal: To extend the healthy human lifespan by 10 years within the next 10 years. Quantgene.com

SOURCE Quantgene