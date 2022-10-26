QuantHealth Raises $2.6 Million Seed Round to Provide Comprehensive Clinical Trial Simulation Solution

By allowing pharmaceutical and biotech companies to virtually execute thousands of clinical trials in minutes, QuantHealth is transforming the clinical trial design process, helping to bring new drugs to patients faster and at lower costs

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QuantHealth , an AI-powered clinical trial design startup, today announced its emergence from stealth, along with a $2.6 million seed financing round led by Shoni Top, with participation from Pitango HealthTech, Nina Capital, Bessemer (Renegade), Atooro Fund, Boston Millenia Partners and Brigham Hyde. The funding will be used to further develop QuantHealth's platform, and expand its partnerships with global pharmaceutical companies.

Clinical trials are the most expensive and lengthy part of drug development. Less than 10% of drugs that begin clinical trials fail to make it to the market. Trial failures account for an estimated $45B/year, representing ~25% of global pharma R&D budget that is wasted each year. Nearly 75% of these failures happen due to lack of safety and efficacy, caused by lack of drug-population and drug-protocol fit.

QuantHealth has built a unique AI-based clinical trial simulation platform that allows pharmaceutical companies to simulate their upcoming clinical trials in a cloud environment, and test thousands of protocol variations to discover the trial design that will maximize the likelihood of success.

"QuantHealth has developed a ground-breaking solution to a problem that has plagued drug development companies for decades," said Orr Inbar, CEO and co-founder of QuantHealth. "We are transforming the way that pharmaceutical companies are approaching their clinical trials, giving them the ability, for the first time ever, to see how their clinical trial will unfold, and to succeed where so many have failed. So far, we have simulated over 30 trials in oncology and auto-immune diseases with a success rate of over 85%."

QuantHealth's AI solution is based on the integration of a large real-world dataset of over 350M patients with a biomedical knowledge-graph of over 700K biomedical entities and therapeutics. This unique integration allows for granular and comprehensive simulations, which is already applied by various pharma customers in US and EU.

About QuantHealth

