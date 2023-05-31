Quantic Corry Announces New Line of I/O Interface Modules for RF Enclosure and Test

WARRENDALE, Pa., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantic Corry, a business of Quantic® Electronics ("Quantic"), today announced the launch of its new line of input/output ("I/O") interface modules, designed specifically for the RF enclosure and RF/EMC test industry. 

As wireless network providers and hardware manufacturers focus on the future of wireless communications, the ability to test products and network services at the highest quality possible has become critical. Quantic Corry's new line of interface modules have been optimized for ideal performance and LTE band rejection, and provide an unmatched 100dB of isolation from 100KHz to 40GHz.

"We are excited about the expansion of our product family and the new applications we have encountered," said Tom Casale, VP/GM, Quantic Corry. "The past year has allowed us to design and launch a very comprehensive series of I/O filters for all the various protocols."

The Quantic Corry interface modules are available in the following formats:

  • USB3.1 Gen 2 Type A/B & Type C
  • 10GB Ethernet POE & NON POE
  • HDMI2.1

For decades, Quantic Corry has been providing the EMI/RFI/EMC testing industry with reliable filters and filter modules. This latest interface module technology is the most advanced to date, providing leading isolation and rejection performance. In addition to single port devices, Corry offer 2-port and 4-port modules for multiple device testing coordination.

To learn more about Quantic Corry's EMI and RF filter solutions, visit www.quanticcorry.com

About Quantic Corry
Quantic Corry was founded more than 50 years ago to serve the Aerospace, Defense, Medical, Communications, and Specialty Test industries. Today, we excel in the design and delivery of RF/Microwave (RFMW) filters and RF switching products that balance challenging requirements for broadband, high-power performance with small and lightweight form factors. For more information visit www.quanticcorry.com

Media Inquiry:
Bailey Williams
Marketing Programs Manager
[email protected]
www.quanticnow.com

Sales Inquiry:
Denis Ritchie
Vice President of Sales/BD and Programs
[email protected]
www.quanticcorry.com

