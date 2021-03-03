Quantic™ Electronics Acquires Corry Micronics

WARRENDALE, Pa., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantic™ Electronics, a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management ("Arcline"), today announced the acquisition of Corry Micronics ("CMI"), a leading supplier of RF and microwave components and subsystems specializing in high power and broadband solutions.

Since 1970, CMI has been providing customers with a broad range of capabilities, expertise, design flexibility and customization for a broad range of RF and microwave components and subsystems. CMI's product portfolio includes RF/microwave filters, diplexers, multiplexers, low noise amplifiers, power amplifiers, RF switches, couplers, power dividers, waveguide components, and configurable RF switch matrices.

"CMI's broad portfolio of RF and microwave components perfectly complements our current RF portfolio, while at the same time deepens our customer relationships in key markets," said Kevin Perhamus, President and CEO of Quantic Electronics. "For decades, CMI has had success as a supplier and partner to major companies serving aerospace, defense, medical, and communications markets, and we look forward to helping them achieve their future growth objectives."

Don Pavlek, President & CEO of Corry Micronics, commented, "For decades, the CMI team has been driven by the unique demands of each and every one of our customers. Our deep experience and innovation, coupled with our expert to engineer customer-centric approach, has established CMI as a critical design and product partner. I would like to thank all the employees who have contributed to our success over the years, and we look forward to working as part of the Quantic family moving forward."

About Quantic Electronics

Quantic is an electronic component company focused on defining and delivering the future of mission-critical electronics. We have over a century of combined experience as reliable problem-solvers and trusted partners in military, aerospace, industrial and commercial markets. www.quanticnow.com.

About Arcline Investment Management

Arcline is a growth-oriented private equity firm that seeks to invest in thriving middle market businesses with structurally recurring revenue streams in high value industries. Arcline's differentiated investment strategy combines deep business model expertise, proactive thematic research, an unrelenting focus on the upside and a collaborative, management-first approach to value creation. The firm's primary sectors of interest include defense, aerospace, critical infrastructure services, industrial & biopharmaceutical technology, life sciences and specialty materials. Launched in 2019, Arcline currently has $4.3 billion in cumulative capital commitments. The firm's more than 35 professionals are predominantly based in New York and San Francisco. For more information about Arcline's investment philosophy and values, visit www.arcline.com.

