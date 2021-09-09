Quantic™ Electronics Acquires ECI Transcon Technologies

WESTFIELD, Mass., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantic™ Electronics ("Quantic"), a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management ("Arcline"), today announced the acquisition of ECI Transcon Technologies ("ECI"), a leader in the design, development and manufacture of custom electromagnetic components.

Founded in 1947, ECI specializes in leading-edge passive magnetic components for a wide range of end markets, including aerospace, automotive, avionics, communications, consumer, industrial controls, marine, medical, military and power supplies.

"The addition of ECI and its broad product portfolio is the first step in establishing a new electromagnetic technology platform within Quantic," said Kevin Perhamus, President and CEO of Quantic Electronics. "ECI has seen significant growth over the last few years, and by leveraging Quantic's complementary products and access to potential customers, the company will be uniquely positioned to continue to build upon its success. We are very excited to welcome ECI to the Quantic family."

"ECI has a long history of developing leading electromagnetic components that solve our customers' difficult design challenges," said Pablo Nyarady, President and General Manager of ECI. "We're thrilled to represent the start of an exciting new technology platform within Quantic, and the entire ECI team is looking forward to receiving the support Quantic will provide to help us achieve our product, technology and growth goals."

About Quantic Electronics

Quantic is an electronic component company focused on defining and delivering the future of mission-critical electronics. We have over a century of combined experience as reliable problem-solvers and trusted partners in military, aerospace, industrial and commercial markets. For more information, visit www.quanticnow.com.

About Arcline Investment Management

Arcline is a growth-oriented private equity firm that seeks to invest in thriving middle market businesses in high value industries. Arcline's differentiated investment strategy combines deep business model expertise, proactive thematic research, an unrelenting focus on the upside and a collaborative, management-first approach to value creation. The firm's primary sectors of interest include defense, aerospace, critical infrastructure services, industrial & medical technology, life sciences and specialty materials. Launched in 2019, Arcline currently has $4.3 billion in cumulative capital commitments. For more information visit www.arcline.com.

Contact Information:

[email protected]

www.arcline.com

Jessen Wehrwein

[email protected]

www.quanticnow.com

SOURCE Arcline Investment Management

Related Links

http://www.arcline.com

