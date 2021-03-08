Quantic™ Electronics Acquires Planar Monolithics Industries

FREDERICK, Md., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantic™ Electronics, a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management ("Arcline"), today announced the acquisition of Planar Monolithics Industries ("PMI"), a leader in the design, development, manufacture and test of hybrid monolithic microwave integrated circuit ("MIC/MMIC") components and subsystems.

PMI was founded by Dr. Ashok (Ash) Gorwara in 1989. For more than three decades, PMI has been a leading supplier of custom, high-reliability MIC/MMIC components and subsystems for applications in space, military, communications, commercial and consumer electronics systems.

Sebastian Palacio, General Manager of PMI, said, "PMI will carry on the legacy of its founder, Dr Ash. The company was founded to take advantage of the burgeoning demand for monolithic-based products using Hybrid MIC/MMIC technology innovations. For the last 30 years we have been dedicated to developing new technology and products that solve our customers' difficult design challenges. I would like to thank all the employees who have contributed to our years of success, and I look forward to working as part of the Quantic family to write our next chapter."

"I am very excited about the addition of PMI to the Quantic family," said Kevin Perhamus, President and CEO of Quantic Electronics. "We continue to focus on developing a world-class group of specialty electronics manufacturers that make mission-critical products for a broad range of markets. PMI fits the mold perfectly, and I look forward to working with the entire PMI team to help them achieve their growth objectives."

KippsDeSanto & Co. served as financial advisor to Quantic Electronics.

About Quantic Electronics

Quantic is an electronic component company focused on defining and delivering the future of mission-critical electronics. We have over a century of combined experience as reliable problem-solvers and trusted partners in military, aerospace, industrial and commercial markets. www.quanticnow.com.

About Arcline Investment Management

Arcline is a growth-oriented private equity firm that seeks to invest in thriving middle market businesses with structurally recurring revenue streams in high value industries. Arcline's differentiated investment strategy combines deep business model expertise, proactive thematic research, an unrelenting focus on the upside and a collaborative, management-first approach to value creation. The firm's primary sectors of interest include defense, aerospace, critical infrastructure services, industrial & biopharmaceutical technology, life sciences and specialty materials. Launched in 2019, Arcline currently has $4.3 billion in cumulative capital commitments. The firm's more than 35 professionals are predominantly based in New York and San Francisco. For more information about Arcline's investment philosophy and values, visit www.arcline.com.

