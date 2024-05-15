Quantic Electronics Announces Acquisition of M Wave Design

SIMI VALLEY, Calif., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantic® Electronics ("Quantic"), a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management, today announced the acquisition of M Wave Design ("M-Wave"), a leading supplier of ferrite-based RF and Microwave components for aerospace, defense, and quantum computing applications.

Founded in 1988, M-Wave designs and manufactures passive waveguide and coaxial components, including isolators, circulators, adapters and terminations. The company has a long history of supporting leading-edge development in high power and low loss passive designs. M-Wave's product portfolio is uniquely positioned to supply components that perform at cryogenic temperatures used in quantum computing applications.

Quantic Electronics acquires M-Wave Design, a leading supplier of ferrite-based RF and Microwave components. Post this

"We are delighted to add M-Wave to the Quantic portfolio of businesses," said Ross Sealfon, Chief Executive Officer, Quantic Electronics. "The M-Wave product portfolio perfectly complements our current product line up. Additionally, M-Wave's deep expertise in quantum computing and long history supporting military and space programs further enhances our ability to solve our customers' difficult design challenges."

"We have proudly served the RF and Microwave industry for almost forty years," said Ken Boswell, Chief Executive Officer, M-Wave Design. "As part of Quantic, we are excited to further advance our product, technology, and growth goals to better support our customers."

M-Wave will be featured in Quantic Electronics' booth, #1251, at the upcoming International Microwave Symposium, June 18-20, 2024 in Washington, DC.

To learn more, visit www.mwavedesign.com or explore the Quantic portfolio of businesses at www.quanticnow.com

About Quantic Electronics

Quantic is an electronic component company focused on defining and delivering the future of mission-critical electronics. We have over a century of combined experience as reliable problem-solvers and trusted partners in military, aerospace, industrial and commercial markets. For more information, visit www.quanticnow.com.

About Arcline Investment Management

Arcline Investment Management is a growth-oriented private equity firm with $8.9 billion in cumulative capital commitments. Arcline seeks to invest in technology driven, meaningful to the world industrial businesses that enable a better future. For more information, visit www.arcline.com

Media Inquiry:

Bailey Karfelt

Marketing Director

[email protected]

www.quanticnow.com

SOURCE Quantic Electronics