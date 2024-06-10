Quantic Electronics Expands Global Footprint with Powell Electronics Distribution Deal

Accelerating Delivery of Mission-Critical Capacitor Solutions Worldwide

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I., June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantic® Electronics ("Quantic"), a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management, today announced it has entered into a global distribution agreement with Powell Electronics for its US-based capacitor businesses, including Quantic™ Evans, Quantic™ Eulex, Quantic™ Paktron, and Quantic™ UTC. These businesses develop and manufacture reliable capacitors for mission-critical defense, aerospace, space, communications, and industrial applications.

"This partnership with Powell Electronics significantly strengthens our global distribution network, making our wide range of capacitor solutions more readily available to designers worldwide," said Todd Oelerich, Director of Sales and Business Development, Quantic Evans. "By leveraging Powell's industry-leading network, we ensure faster delivery times and empower designers to bring their projects to market quicker."

Quantic's capacitor businesses offer a diverse range of capacitor technologies, each with unique features tailored for specific applications. Highlights include:

Quantic Evans

Manufactures the industry's most power-dense hybrid wet tantalum capacitors.

Provides significant space, weight, and power (SWaP) savings compared to traditional capacitor technologies.

Ideal for mission-critical applications where high reliability and power density are critical design requirements.

Quantic Eulex

Patented "Eulex Gap Capacitor" offers true single layer capacitor (no vias) that eliminates the wire-bond and provides up to 20x capacitance.

Develops high-performance ceramic capacitors for high-frequency microwave, millimeter wave, and 5G applications.

Patented technology allows higher capacitance using fewer dielectrics, improving temperature and frequency performance.

Quantic Paktron

Specializes in stacked multilayer polymer (MLP) film capacitors.

Proprietary technology results in very high densities compared to traditional wound film, ultra-low ESR and D.F. resulting in operating frequencies of 100-700kHz and beyond.

Offers a ceramic capacitor alternative for applications demanding robust mechanical and electrical solutions.

Quantic UTC

Certified to MIL- STD-790 offering high-reliability multilayer ceramic chip capacitors (MLCCs) including pulse energy, discoidal, planar array (for EMI filtering), SMPS, and radial leaded.

Approved to produce MIL-PRF-49470 parts to standard (B) and space (T) levels.

This diverse range of capacitor technologies enables Quantic to provide tailored solutions across various mission-critical sectors, leveraging the unique strengths of each business to meet specific application requirements.

To browse Quantic's capacitor portfolio on Powell Electronics, visit https://www.powell.com/manufacturer/Quantic_Electronics

About Quantic Electronics

Quantic is defining and delivering the future of mission-critical electronics, offering a portfolio of RF & microwave components, capacitors, resistors, magnetics, and sensing products. These reliable, off-the-shelf and purpose-built solutions empower customers to achieve significant advancements in speed, power, and density within their designs. www.quanticnow.com

About Powell Electronics

Powell Electronics is a premier industry resource for all electronic components and value-add services, providing standard and custom solutions to any unique application. www.powell.com

